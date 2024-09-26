VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: Up until three decades ago, the idea of talking eye-to-eye to your precious loved one sitting hundreds of miles away seemed like a dream. With the invention of smartphones, that dream turned to reality.

The availability of such luxuries are frequently taken for granted. That is, until you are in place of zero connectivity and are having difficulties catching a signal on your phone. Jump all you want, it will be a miracle sending a text or receiving a picture.

This gap is now bridged by the latest innovation - thanks to the collaboration between Asprofin Bank and 360 Wowcom. What is now referred to as "Satphone", can be the solution you are looking for.

Thanks to Asprofin Bank's USD 5 Billion investment into the technology sector, 360 Wowcom has launched two phones, equipped with a 360 Wow Live Digital Ecosystem App - a giant leap in the field of technology. These phones will be available in the Q4 of 2024, for users and customers worldwide.

The first in the lineup of phones is a satellite phone with two data communication radios and an onboard AI compute chip. This helps the phone switch seamlessly between traditional cellular 5G data and satellite data communication. The proprietary and partner low earth orbit satellites provide data transmission, specifically in areas where 4G and 5G signals are weak. This phone is equipped with an innovative tri-camera with 108MP, 50MP, and 50MP respectively. The camera setup is supported by Optic Image Stabilization and AI Engine-assisted Electronic Image Stabilization from the AI computer chip. Labeled as a "Game-changer" by Guo Wei Zhen of 360 Wowcom, this camera is definitely going to be the stand-out feature of this phone.

The 360 Wowcom foldable achieves another level of success - the phone's foldable nature and flexible display allows users to completely transform their visual experience. The 'double' display of this phone is equivalent to that of a small laptop, making it a hybrid for users and workers, increasing their productivity. The under-display camera is a cherry on top, with least interference in the display of the phone.

Perhaps the most popular and versatile feature of this phone is a 360 Wow Live Digital Ecosystem App. This app is pre-loaded, and it comes with Asprofin Bank's secure wallet, a social media space, a tailored news feed, an online marketplace, and a secure messaging app.

The app includes Asprofin Bank's secure Wallet, which provides customers with decentralized access to their funds with a one-click FIDO-compliant transaction authorization. The 3-fold authentication method is present for authorizing cross-border and low-risk transactions. The messaging feature of this app allows multiple correspondences, including multiple-user video calls, as well as transfer of money between contacts. Security remains as 360 Wowcom's top priority, as all the information on the ecosystem remains secure and safe, encrypted using Blockchain 4.0 technology.

The social media feature of this ecosystem allows users to share daily life updates, likes, and comments. Another innovative and commendable feature of this app is the introduction of private spaces, communities, venue-based chats, and interest bubbles. This limits the interaction to only those you care about; a private social media space of sorts.

The next big thing about the 360 Wow Live Digital Ecosystem App is the marketplace feature. This is slightly different from the ad-based commerce system we are used to. The phone stores and secures the data. The app intelligently uses AI within the marketplace and actively matches both parties through a private requirement exchange. The identities are only being revealed at the discretion of each user or in repeat purchases to build brand loyalty.

It can be safely concluded that the partnership between Asprofin Bank and 360 Wowcom is not only innovative and fruitful, but can result in even more innovative products in the future.

