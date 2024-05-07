Global Medical Exhibition & Conference 2024 (GMEC 2024): Shaping the Future of Healthcare

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 7: Global Medical Exhibition & Conference (GMEC) 2024 is set to captivate the Medical industry with its grand showcase of cutting-edge technological advancements and innovations. Scheduled to be held on May 17th, 18th, and 19th, 2024, at the prestigious Palace Ground in Bengaluru, India. This event promises to be a dynamic platform for medical professionals, industry experts, and stakeholders.

GMEC 2024 stands as one of the biggest healthcare Exhibition bringing together around 200 and more top-tier Medical Equipment Manufacturers, Diagnostic Equipment manufacturers, surgical Equipment, Garments, medical furniture, clean room equipment and disposables, laundry/housekeeping, bio medical waste management, softwares, OT equipment, Ambulance, health care related products and esteemed doctors, hospital owners, distributors, dealers, biomedical engineers, government officials, NGOs, CFOs, CTOs, and start-up companies from across the country. Also, there is a small start-up pavilion to encourage small and medium start-ups.

Featuring a three-day medical conference, GMEC 2024 expects visitors from all over and provides both B2B and B2C opportunities for attendees to engage in insightful discussions knowledge sharing and networking. With a global perspective, GMEC 2024 offers unparalleled exposure to international trends innovations and best practices in healthcare.

Recognizing the brightest minds behind healthcare GMEC 2024 celebrates excellence with prestigious awards honouring hospitals, diagnostics, supply chain leaders, biomedical engineers, quality improvement projects, and digital adoption.

D. Balasundaram, Founder and K. Sundararajan, Co-founder says, "We are thrilled to announce the Global Medical Exhibition & Conference (GMEC) 2024, an event dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare. This event will not only showcase cutting-edge technological advancements but also provide invaluable networking opportunities for attendees. It is poised to drive innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the medical industry, and we look forward to welcoming you all to this transformative mega Event.

Event Details:

Date: May 17th, 18th, and 19th, 2024

Venue: Palace Ground, Tripura Vasini A/C, Bengaluru

Visiting Hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

From discussions on strategic roadmaps to the unveiling of crucial contributions in healthcare, the conference agenda is packed with informative sessions, including panel discussions, keynote speeches, and product launches. GMEC 2024 is poised to redefine the landscape of healthcare, driving innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the medical industry.

Industry partners, exhibitors, and attendees can register Globaly for GMEC 2024 on the official website: www.gmecindia.in

For inquiries and further information, please contact Subeesha 79043 75760 and Subramanian 93828 96258

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor