Globe Civil Projects Limited Reports Strong Q2 & H1 FY26 Results; Total Income Jumps 40 Percent QoQ

New Delhi [India], November 17: Globe Civil Projects Limited (NSE: GLOBECIVIL / BSE: 544424), an integrated EPC company with over two decades of experience in delivering large-scale institutional, public infrastructure and commercial development projects, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights - Q2 & H1 FY2025-26 (In ₹ Mn)

H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹1,624.79 Mn

* EBITDA stood at ₹258.71 Mn, with an EBITDA margin of 15.92%.

* Net Profit for the period was ₹110.25 Mn, translating into a Net Profit Margin of 6.79%.

* EPS of ₹2.13

Operational & Business Highlights - Q2 & H1 FY26

* Continued strong execution across 13 ongoing projects spanning education, healthcare, sport infrastructure, commercial and station redevelopment.

* Order book remains above ₹1,000 crore, providing multi-year revenue visibility.

* Secured major new EPC orders aggregating ~₹450 crore, including:

* ₹193.13 Cr - Central University of Punjab (NBCC)

* ₹222.20 Cr - Haryana International Cricket Stadium, Jhajjar

* ₹13.11 Cr - Sports Complex at NIT Delhi (TCIL)

* ₹70.92 Cr - Kotak School of Sustainability, IIT Kanpur (L1)

* Retained its CPWD Class-I Super Contractor status, enabling bidding for projects up to ₹650 crore independently.

* Strengthened footprint across 11 states with growing institutional and government clientele.

Mr. Vipul Khurana, Managing Director, Globe Civil Projects Limited, said:

"Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our EPC model and our ability to execute complex, multi-year government projects across diverse geographies. The sustained traction in institutional, education, and public infrastructure projects continues to reinforce our position as a trusted execution partner for CPWD, NBCC, RLDA, IITs, NITs and state agencies.

With a disciplined bidding approach and a clear emphasis on high-margin, fully funded government contracts, we are prioritizing quality execution, timely delivery and operational efficiency across all sites. The new orders secured during the period deepen our presence in fast-growing institutional infrastructure segments and further strengthen our order book visibility.

Our strategy remains focused on scaling up execution capabilities, enhancing pre-qualification strengths, and leveraging our in-house engineering, MEP and HVAC teams to deliver technically demanding projects. With a healthy order book, strong client relationships and a proven execution track record across 11 states, Globe Civil is well positioned to drive consistent and sustainable growth going forward."

