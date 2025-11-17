Globe Civil Projects Limited Reports Strong Q2 & H1 FY26 Results; Total Income Jumps 40 Percent QoQ
New Delhi [India], November 17: Globe Civil Projects Limited (NSE: GLOBECIVIL / BSE: 544424), an integrated EPC company with over two decades of experience in delivering large-scale institutional, public infrastructure and commercial development projects, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025.
Key Consolidated Financial Highlights - Q2 & H1 FY2025-26 (In ₹ Mn)
H1 FY26
* Total Income of ₹1,624.79 Mn
* EBITDA stood at ₹258.71 Mn, with an EBITDA margin of 15.92%.
* Net Profit for the period was ₹110.25 Mn, translating into a Net Profit Margin of 6.79%.
* EPS of ₹2.13
Operational & Business Highlights - Q2 & H1 FY26
* Continued strong execution across 13 ongoing projects spanning education, healthcare, sport infrastructure, commercial and station redevelopment.
* Order book remains above ₹1,000 crore, providing multi-year revenue visibility.
* Secured major new EPC orders aggregating ~₹450 crore, including:
* ₹193.13 Cr - Central University of Punjab (NBCC)
* ₹222.20 Cr - Haryana International Cricket Stadium, Jhajjar
* ₹13.11 Cr - Sports Complex at NIT Delhi (TCIL)
* ₹70.92 Cr - Kotak School of Sustainability, IIT Kanpur (L1)
* Retained its CPWD Class-I Super Contractor status, enabling bidding for projects up to ₹650 crore independently.
* Strengthened footprint across 11 states with growing institutional and government clientele.
Mr. Vipul Khurana, Managing Director, Globe Civil Projects Limited, said:
"Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our EPC model and our ability to execute complex, multi-year government projects across diverse geographies. The sustained traction in institutional, education, and public infrastructure projects continues to reinforce our position as a trusted execution partner for CPWD, NBCC, RLDA, IITs, NITs and state agencies.
With a disciplined bidding approach and a clear emphasis on high-margin, fully funded government contracts, we are prioritizing quality execution, timely delivery and operational efficiency across all sites. The new orders secured during the period deepen our presence in fast-growing institutional infrastructure segments and further strengthen our order book visibility.
Our strategy remains focused on scaling up execution capabilities, enhancing pre-qualification strengths, and leveraging our in-house engineering, MEP and HVAC teams to deliver technically demanding projects. With a healthy order book, strong client relationships and a proven execution track record across 11 states, Globe Civil is well positioned to drive consistent and sustainable growth going forward."
