Globe Enterprises Reports Strong Consolidated Q2 FY2025-26 Results; PAT Surges 220 percent to INR 446 lacs

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 13: Globe Enterprises (India) Limited, a leading manufacturer of fabrics, denim, and home textiles, announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2025, showcasing strong operational performance and sustained business momentum.

Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended September 2025 (Q2 FY2025-26)

* Revenue: ₹15,856.26 lacs, an increase of 6.81% compared to ₹14,844.87 lacs in the previous quarter (June 2025).

* Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹446.38 lacs, showing a robust growth of 219.94% over ₹139.52 lacs in the previous quarter, supported by improved margins and higher operational efficiency.

Management Commentary

Bhavik Parikh, Managing Director of Globe Enterprises (India) Limited, said:

"Our strong financial performance for the quarter and half year demonstrates the company's focus on operational efficiency and market expansion. Despite cost pressures, we delivered healthy profitability and revenue growth across major product segments. With improving demand conditions, we are confident of sustaining the growth trajectory in the coming quarters."

Corporate Developments

1. Change in Company Name

The Board of Directors has approved the change of the company's name from Globe Textiles (India) Limited to Globe Enterprises (India) Limited.

2. Promoter Share Purchase

Promoter Mr. Bhavik Suryakant Parikh has further strengthened his commitment towards the company by acquiring 45,00,000 equity shares worth ₹1,28,56,450 on November 12, 2025. This strategic purchase reflects his continued confidence in the long-term growth prospects and future performance of Globe Enterprises (India) Limited.

3. New Virtual Branch Office - Mumbai

The Board has also approved the opening of a new virtual branch office in Mumbai to strengthen the company's presence in Maharashtra.

"The virtual office will enable us to enhance our business operations, improve customer engagement, and expand our market outreach in Mumbai and the surrounding regions," said Mr. Bhavik Parikh, Managing Director

4. Rationalization of Non-Core Assets

As part of its operational restructuring strategy, the company has entered into an agreement to sell its printing plant and machinery to Maruti Textiles, Ahmedabad, for ₹90.48 lakh.

The asset had been underperforming due to technological obsolescence and rising maintenance costs.

5. Demerger of Online Business

The Board has approved the draft scheme of arrangement for demerger, under which the company's online businessincluding brands "Indigenx" and "Orijean"will be transferred to the resulting entity as a going concern.

About Globe Enterprises (India) Limited

Established in 1995, Globe Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian textile industry. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes yarns, fabrics, denim, home textiles, and garments, serving diverse domestic and international markets with innovative and customized textile solutions.

Contact Information:

FOR GLOBE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LIMITED

(Formerly known as Globe Textiles (India) Limited)

Mr. Bhavin Parikh (CEO & CFO)

Email: ceo@globetextiles.net

Contact: 079-26441881

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor