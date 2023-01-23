Globevestor Co-founder Launches Global Micro-VC Firm with Presence in Canada, India and the US

Globevestor founder recently announced the launch of a new global micro-VC firm called Momentum Capital. With a presence in Canada, India & the US, Momentum Capital focuses on seed-stage Indian startups and leverages its strong international network to help them grow globally.

Ankur, who co-founded Globevestor in 2013, has invested in over 40 startups including Agnikul, Springboard, Zoomcar, Devtron, Good Health Company, Flintobox and many more success stories. His past investments are spread across several industries, including SaaS, climate, health, and EdTech. His prior portfolio startups have raised over USD 500 million in funding from Sequoia, Accel, Y Combinator, Khosla Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Insight Partners, Foundation Capital, etc. and are collectively valued at over USD 1.5 billion now.

"At Globevestor, we successfully pioneered a focused cross-border, hybrid-VC approach to investing across the US-India corridor to support Indian startup founders. Momentum Capital is an organic jump in the journey to deeply leverage our global network & cross-border presence for the benefit of Indian startup founders," Ankur Shrivastava (Founder & Managing Partner, Momentum Capital) shared.

Momentum Capital has a cross-border team & deep network in Canada, India & the US, and it actively helps founders scale across the globe. Its strong and impressive advisory and partner network include Bill Draper (Founder, Sutter Hill Ventures), Adam Draper (Founder, Boost VC), Adeo Ressi (Chairman, Founder Institute), Mike Suprovici (Head of Acceleration, VC Lab), Abhilash Singh (Founding Partner, Auctus Advisors), and several global CXOs from leading VC/PE firms, tech giants, blitzscaling startups and top consulting firms.

"We've consciously chosen a strong set of advisors, investors, and venture partners across continents and verticals, to supercharge access to global capital and knowledge for Indian founders at the seed stage itself. I've shifted base to North America recently to double down on this further," Ankur added.

The firm has finalized a couple of stealth investments already, and while being largely sector-agnostic, it will have affinity for technology startups in climate, health and SaaS as key themes.

India has seen a few globally competitive startups being built at home already in recent years, but the firm believes that the next decade will belong to a drove of global tech leaders born in India.

"Despite the ongoing funding winter, it remains a great time to build for Indian entrepreneurs. We aim to work with passionate founders building for India and the world with more financial discipline. We are here to support them in their quest to win anywhere in the world," Ankur signed off.

Momentum Capital is a global micro-VC firm with a presence in Canada, US & India, and invests in Indian technology startups at the pre-seed and seed stage across sectors, with affinity for climate, SaaS, and health. With a strong set of advisors, investors, and partners who have deep investing experience spread across continents & verticals, the firm supercharges global network leverage for Indian founders at the earliest stages.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor