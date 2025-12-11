Glow by Kirtilals Announces 'Nature & Dreams' Young Winners and Launches New Diamond Necklace Edit

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 11: Glow by Kirtilals concluded its nationwide 'Nature & Dreams' Drawing Competition, inviting children aged 5 to 14 to illustrate their vision of nature and the world they dream of. Submissions from across south reflected vibrant imagination and fresh perspectives.

After a detailed review, three young artists were selected across each Glow stores and Online:

* First Award: The winning child received a one-of-a-kind diamond jewellery piece crafted by the Glow design studio.

* Second & Third Awards: The finalists received premium Piano Players to encourage their creative pursuits.

The contest was conducted under Lil Dazzle, the brand's kids-focused initiative, reinforcing Glow by Kirtilals' commitment to nurturing young creativity and building meaningful engagements with families.

In parallel, the brand unveiled The Necklace Edit, a contemporary collection of diamond necklaces featuring refined silhouettes and modern craftsmanship. To mark the launch, Glow by Kirtilals announced a special 30% offer on Diamonds, giving customers exceptional value on thoughtfully designed pieces.

As a brand shaped for Gen Z, Glow by Kirtilals continues to blend expressive design, youthful modernity, and fine craftsmanshipcreating jewellery and experiences that resonate with today's generation.

For more information or to explore the collection, visit the Glow by Kirtilals showroom and also shop online at www.glowjewels.com.

