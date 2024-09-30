GM Modular Hosts Special Screening of "Binny and Family" for CISF Personnel

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: In a heartfelt tribute to the nation's security forces, GM Modular organized a special screening of the critically acclaimed film "Binny and Family" for CISF personnel. The exclusive event was aimed at recognizing the tireless efforts of the CISF in safeguarding the nation's vital assets.

"Binny and Family", directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, produced by Mahaveer Jain Films, features a stellar cast, including the iconic Pankaj Kapur, alongside Charu Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, and Himani Shivpuri. The film, a coming-of-age story about two generations, resonated deeply with the audience, offering an evening of emotional connection, reflection, and entertainment.

As the associate sponsor, GM Modular has been proud to support the production of "Binny and Family," aligning with the film's values of unity and perseverance. Speaking on the occasion, Jayanth Jain, CEO and MD of GM Modular, said, "It is a great honor for us to host this screening for the CISF personnel. We are deeply appreciative of their service to the country, and we believe 'Binny and Family' is a perfect film to highlight the importance of family and community. We are proud to be associated with such a meaningful film project."

The event also featured an interactive session, allowing CISF personnel and their families to share their thoughts on the movie, making it a memorable experience for all in attendance.

This initiative underscores GM Modular's commitment to honoring and supporting the country's security forces, further solidifying its role as a socially responsible corporate entity.

GM Modular is a leader in the electrical industry, providing state-of-the-art modular solutions and electrical products that enhance everyday living.

