GM Modular Salutes Real-Life Heroes with Exclusive Screening of "Jawan" for Mumbai Police, Army, and Mumbai Traffic Police

New Delhi [India], September 11: GM Modular, a leading name in innovative electrical solutions, proudly honored the unwavering dedication and valor of our nation's real-life heroes - the Mumbai Police, Army, and Mumbai Traffic Police - through an exclusive screening of the inspirational film "Jawan." at Inox, Inorbit Mall on 10th of September. The event, graced by the esteemed presence of renowned director Atlee Kumar, stood as a heartfelt tribute to those who protect and serve our nation.

This special screening was attended by approximately 400 special forces and members of the Rotary Club.

Jawan is one of the most anticipated and ambitious films, produced at a never-seen-before scale for an Indian film. It is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry from all parts of India, along with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. This broadens its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true PAN India film.

The event witnessed a captivated audience coming together not only to enjoy a cinematic masterpiece but to express deep gratitude for the courageous individuals who stand guard over our safety and security.

GM Modular reaffirms its unwavering dedication to acknowledging the remarkable contributions of our real-life jawans, who serve as the bedrock of security in our society. The exclusive screening of "Jawan" was a small gesture of appreciation for their immense sacrifices, and GM Modular is committed to continuing its support for our nation's heroes through various initiatives.

