Good News for Tricity's Beauty & Wellness Enthusiasts: NITZ Beauty Lab & Co - a Luxurious Salon, Opens Doors

Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 25: Ace Bollywood actor Neha Sharma of 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Solo' and 'Tanhaji' fame and who is also ranked 7th on FHM's 100 Sexiest Women in the World list, inaugurated NITZ Beauty Lab & Co. - a swanky salon spread over a sprawling area of 5000 square feet in Sec 79, Mohali. The salon offers a world of indulgence and self-care in a luxurious setting. The unveiling of NITZ was high on glamour with models walking the ramp in both bridal and Indo-Western attires, wearing immaculate make-up & donning awe-inspiring hair-dos done by NITZ experts. Even male models with looks groomed at NITZ walked the ramp.

The woman founder of NITZ - Neetu Sethi Thakur, who has over a decade of experience in the beauty and wellness industry, along-with co-founders Pranav Thakur and Rohan Kapoor interacted with the media at the salon, on the side-lines of the outlet's star studded opening. Neetu's daughter Husnoor was also present. They were all joined by the salon's consultant Arpita Das. Neetu gave a low down on how NITZ is positioned to usher in a fresh perspective to the industry.

Sharing details, Neetu said, "NITZ offers a slew of state-of-the-art services such as 'Japanese Water Therapy' - a unique body rejuvenation treatment. We also are presenting 'Hydro-Oxygeno Therapy' which is a skin hydration and detoxification therapy. We aim to provide cutting edge services. Our beauty & rejuvenation therapies will create a benchmark"

Neetu added, "We have introduced - the 'Couple Body Spa with Jacuzzi', a relaxing retreat for couples. Also, we have on our creative salon menu the 'Lomi Lomi massage', a Hawaiian technique using pressure points for rejuvenation. What's more, 'Paraffin Candle Therapy', known for anti-aging benefits and relieving arthritis, is also on the list."

"The idea is to use rejuvenation therapies in a 'luxe facility' to offer relaxation to client's, in the present times of high stress that people have. Our spa rooms are equipped with steam and shower facilities & aromatic oils are used."

She further said that the salon also offers 'Ritual Spas for Hair', these help in hair repair and resolving dry scalp issues, which is a major issue in the harsh North Indian winters.

In reply to a question from the media, Neetu said: "There is a focus on bridal. We have special bridal makeover rooms. NITZ also plans to create a bridal calendar for showcasing trends every wedding season. We also have a well-equipped nail bar and sections for manicures, pedicures."

The salon's interiors are inviting. There is a bohemian theme which artfully blends luxury, peace of mind, and elegance. "NITZ Salon provides a serene yet modern ambiance," said Neetu.

Neetu has ambitious plans for the brand. With a goal to franchise 25-30 salons across India, she aims to bring innovative and world-class beauty services to a wider audience. The salon also features a training academy to groom professionals in the beauty industry, further enhancing its role as a pioneer in this fast-growing $3.2 billion industry.

"We give importance to the training of our hairdressers, makeup artists and therapists. All our experts have received training of an international level," concluded Neetu Sethi Thakur.

