GoTezu Expands Footprint: India's One of the Best Team Building Company Enters UAE Market

New Delhi [India], November 11: India's largest corporate team building and experiential learning company, GoTezu, is expanding its operations to the UAE, marking a significant milestone in its journey as a leader in the Learning & Development and employee engagement sector.

Recognized as the best team building company in India, GoTezu has conducted over 1,500 corporate workshopsacross industries and regions. Backed by its parent company, Voir Project Management Pvt. Ltd., GoTezu is now set to bring its award-winning team building, R&R (Rewards & Recognition), and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) programs to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

India's Biggest Team Building Brand Sets New Benchmarks

Founded by Akarshan Srivastava, a respected corporate facilitator and leadership development expert, GoTezu has redefined how organizations engage, motivate, and align their teams.

With a network of 1,500+ certified trainers and facilitators, GoTezu has executed large-scale corporate offsites and team building interventions for some of India's biggest names, including Microsoft, BHEL, Ditto Insurance, Mankind Pharma, Amar Ujala, and Zerodha.

The company's programs are renowned for combining experiential learning, behavioral science, and strategic facilitationcreating experiences that are both enjoyable and transformative.

"Our success in India has been driven by innovation, reliability, and measurable impact. The UAE market is a natural next step," said Akarshan Srivastava, CEO of GoTezu. "With Dubai emerging as a global hub for MICE and corporate engagement, we are excited to bring GoTezu's proven expertise and structured learning design to organizations across the Gulf."

Comprehensive Corporate Engagement Portfolio

As GoTezu enters the UAE market, it will offer a full suite of corporate engagement solutions including:

* Corporate Team Building Workshops: Indoor and outdoor formats focused on communication, collaboration, and leadership.

* R&R (Rewards & Recognition) Events: Themed employee celebrations and milestone-based recognition experiences that boost morale and retention.

* MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions): End-to-end management of corporate conferences, incentive trips, and leadership retreats for up to 5,000 participants.

Each GoTezu program is designed for measurable outcomes, ensuring participants experience growth while organizations witness tangible ROI in engagement and performance.

Strength Across India and the UAE

GoTezu's India operations span Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai, serving Fortune 500 companies, PSUs, and growing enterprises.

In the UAE, the company will operate from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, catering to both Indian multinationals with regional offices and local Middle Eastern enterprises seeking structured, high-impact team interventions.

"Our entry into the UAE is part of a larger vision to become the most trusted team building, R&R, and MICE company in India and Dubai," added Srivastava. "We're combining our deep expertise with local cultural understanding to deliver world-class experiences."

Client Impact and Recognition

GoTezu's client satisfaction metrics remain among the highest in the industry

* 92% of clients reported stronger team communication,

* 88% saw improved collaboration, and

* Employee NPS increased by an average of 35 points post-intervention.

This data, backed by client success stories, reinforces GoTezu's reputation as the biggest team building company in India and a rising leader in the UAE's corporate engagement space.

About GoTezu

GoTezu, part of Voir Project Management Pvt. Ltd., is India's leading provider of corporate team building, R&R, and MICE solutions. The company partners with enterprises to enhance engagement, leadership alignment, and workplace culture through experiential learning.

For partnerships and program inquiries, visit www.gotezu.com or email info@gotezu.com.

