Govt accepts task force's report recommending modern, smart power transmission system

New Delhi [India], March 7 A task force, set up by the power ministry, in its report has recommended a bouquet of technological and digital solutions which can be adopted to make the state transmission grids future-ready.

In its recommendations, the report has suggested predictive maintenance technique using artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithms and drones and robots in construction/inspection of transmission assets.

The report of the committee was accepted by the government after deliberations chaired by Union Power and NRE Minister R K Singh last week. During the meeting, the Minister emphasised that a modern transmission grid is vital to achieving the government's vision to provide 24x7 reliable and affordable power to the people and also meet the sustainability goals.

The task report was formed under the chairmanship of K Sreekant, CMD, POWERGRID, to suggest ways for modernisation of the transmission sector and making it smart and future-ready. The other members of the Task Force included representatives from state transmission utilities, Central Electricity Authority, Central Transmission Utilities, MeiTY, IIT-Kanpur, National Smart Grid Mission and Electric Power Transmission Association (EPTA).

While the short-term to medium-term recommendations will be implemented over 1-3 years, the long-term interventions are proposed to be implemented over a period of 3-5 years, the ministry said in a statement.

Singh directed the CEA to formulate necessary standards and regulations for the adoption of identified technological solutions and set benchmark performance levels so as to build a robust and modern transmission network in the country, according to a statement from the power of ministry released on Tuesday.

The Task Force has recommended centralized remote monitoring, operation of substations including SCADA, flexible AC transmission devices (FACTs), dynamic line loading system (DLL), wide area measurement system (WAMS) using phasor measurement unit (PMUs) and data analytics, Hybrid AC / HVDC system, Predictive maintenance technique using AI/ML algorithms, Cyber Security, Energy Storage System and drones and robots in construction/inspection of transmission assets.

These technological and digital solutions as recommendations have been clubbed under categories of modernisation of existing transmission system; use of advanced technology in construction and supervision, operations and management; smart and future-ready transmission system; and up-skilling of workforce.

The use of robots is expected to not only minimise human intervention and minimize life risks/hazards but also save time while ensuring accuracy during construction and maintenance, according to the ministry's statement. The task force also recommended benchmarks for transmission network availability and voltage control based on the performance of global transmission utilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

