Govt. greenlights Rs 417 crore Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], June 25 : The Union government on Wednesday approved a Rs 417 crore Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) at Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to boost local manufacturing and innovation.

"The project was reviewed by Union IT Minister Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Sh. Jitin Prasada today. The State Government has a significant role in implementing the project. Recognising this, officials have been instructed to work closely with the state to ensure faster execution of the project," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement.

This Electronics Manufacturing Cluster project will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). This project will spread across 200 acres and is expected to attract Rs 2,500 crore in investment.

"The project will lead to the creation of world-class infrastructure and generate 15,000 jobs. It is fully in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of promoting manufacturing in India. It reflects the government's sharp focus on job creation and building a Viksit Bharat," Ashwini Vaishnaw said while speaking on the occasion.

The project will include manufacturing across key areas like consumer electronics, automotive and industrial electronics, medical devices, computer hardware, and communication equipment.

Startups and MSMEs will be able to take advantage of EMC 2.0 as they will be able to get world-class plug-and-play infrastructure and shared facilities.

"The cluster's location gives it a strong edge. It is well-connected by road, rail, and air. It is strategically positioned along the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and the upcoming Palwal-Khurja Expressway," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said while talking about the location of the project.

Additionally, the site is also close to key transport hubs like the Railway Station & Jewar International Airport.

As of now, about Rs 30,000 crore has been invested in the projects under the scheme. EMC has attracted 520 companies, leading to the generation of over 86,000 jobs.

