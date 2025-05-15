Govt should focus more on Smart Cities and AMRUT to enhance urban ecological resilience: SBI Report

New Delhi [India], May 15 : The Indian government should increase its focus on programmes like the Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT to promote green infrastructure and improve urban ecological resilience, according to a research report by the State Bank of India (SBI).

These initiatives, the report said, are essential to managing urban growth while protecting the environment.

SBI said "more and more programmes like Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT are essential to integrate green infrastructure and enhance urban ecological resilience".

The report stated that these government programmes are helping integrate environmental sustainability with urban development, supporting what it called a "U-shaped hypothesis."

According to this idea, early stages of urbanisation often lead to a loss in forest cover, but as urbanisation progresses, stronger environmental policies are put in place, leading to a recovery in greenery and better land-use planning. Once the urbanisation rate crosses 40 per cent, the effect on forest cover actually turns positive, the report said.

These changes help build better institutional capacity that balances urban expansion with environmental conservation.

The report stressed that to ensure long-term social and economic stability, India must continue its push for urbanisation while embedding sustainability in the process.

It said "India must therefore accelerate urbanization while embedding sustainability at its core".

The report also pointed out the need to support India's green energy transition. This includes investments in green hydrogen, biofuels, solar parks, wind farms, renewable infrastructure, and biogas plants.

These developments will attract private investments, help create climate-resilient cities, and position India as a leader in low-carbon development.

In addition, the report highlighted the potential of green bonds in financing sustainable projects. However, it added that these should be supported by stronger environmental regulations, stricter anti-deforestation laws, and more public awareness to be truly effective.

In conclusion, the report recommends that urban growth must go hand-in-hand with sustainability to ensure a greener, more resilient future for Indian cities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor