Govt spent Rs 1,181 crore for PLI scheme till Jan 31: DoT

New Delhi [India], April 20 : The government on Thursday said it had spent as much as Rs 1,181 crore as on January 31 this year for the production-linked incentive scheme, effective from April 1, 2021.

The department of telecommunication said in the monthly summary for the Cabinet on important events of the DoT for the month of February that the total sales from this scheme in the month was Rs 13,541.27 crore and the total exports was Rs 5,746.90 crore.

According to the summary, with the rollout of the fifth-generation mobile system (5G) in February, Airtel has as many as 19,142 sites of the new technology and Reliance Jio has 82,509 sites as on March 3, 2023.

DoT said a total of 3,418 Wi-Fi hotspots were installed during February while as many as 1,47,734 Wi-Fi were installed as on February 28, 2023.

In the summary, DoT said the turnover of Indian Telephone Industry (PSU firm) was Rs 68.44 crore. It said the turnover constituted the supply of laptops, Mini PC, 3D printing, contract manufacturing, water pipes, banking products, telephones, business from data centre, services from Test labs, and reliability labs, among others.

The summary noted the department participated in the Mobile World Congress 2023, bilateral meeting with European Union, bilateral meeting with Finland, the third ASEAN Digital Senior Officials Meeting with India, bilateral meeting with the US, Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting with the UK, Commonwealth Telecommunity Orgsation meeting and bilateral meeting with Germany were orgsed during the month of February.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor