Govt supportive of media and entertainment sector's efforts to expand globally: Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the government is "supportive to all the efforts by the media and entertainment industry to expand the frontiers" of the sector globally.

Addressing the 23rd edition of FICCI FRAMES, Goyal said that India is on the pathway to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"As we enter the Amrit Kaal, the next 25 years which will be the defining years for India, I'm sure, our entertainment and media industry will make a mark that will be matchless. Your (industry's) commitment to take Indian cinema on the global map, will help the industry to succeed," the minister said.

Lauding FICCI FRAMES - the congregation of stakeholders of the media and entertainment sector, the minister said, "I'm delighted to be a part of the event, which has the theme 'inspire, innovate and immerse', which is relevant to the current times. It also reflects the vibrancy that the media industry demonstrates as a key pillar to India's cultural heritage."

Goyal added that the theme also resonates with "Our belief that creativity can indeed enhance commerce. The media and entertainment industry is today the cultural ambassador of the country and has given a unique identity to India."

"The media and entertainment industry can showcase to the world, the new India of today, boosting the economy, helping the country reach a new audience, influencing opinions, and spreading positivity," asserted Goyal.

Appreciating the industry for adopting modern technologies, Goyal said, "We are looking at a proliferation of technology in the media and entertainment industries. With digital platforms coming up, I believe this industry will grow by leaps and bounds."

Praising the recent Oscar wins for the 'Naatu-Naatu' song and the 'Elephant Whisperers', he said this achievement showcases India's emerging contribution in the field of entertainment.

"We gave a social message that sustainability is at the core of our thinking and comes naturally to Indians. We also gave a message of Naari Shakti that Indian women of substance are defining the New India," he added.

The minister said the skill, innovation and technology of the industry were nurturing talents and hard work. "Let's together build an industry which entertains, empowers, enlightens and inspires the whole nation, in this journey of progress and prosperity," he emphasised.

Jyoti Deshpande, Chair, FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee; CEO, Viacom 18 Media and President for Media and Content Business, Reliance Industries, and Shailesh K Pathak, Secretary General, FICCI, also shared their perspective on the sector.

