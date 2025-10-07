Govt to hold workshop on AI-based Malayalam language technologies for digital governance

New Delhi, Oct 7 The Digital India BHASHINI Division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will conduct a workshop on October 8 in Thiruvananthapuram aimed at integrating Malayalam into AI-driven digital platforms of the government, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The workshop, namely 'BHASHINI Rajyam Workshop: Kerala Chapter', will be jointly conducted with Kerala State IT Mission, and it aims to strengthen digital inclusivity by integrating Malayalam into India’s multilingual digital ecosystem, according to the statement.

The aim of the workshop is to enable government and public services in the Malayalam language using voice and text, allowing greater access for individuals without requiring English proficiency.

During the event, the Kerala government and the Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create strong AI models, speech recognition systems, and multilingual applications specifically for the Malayalam language, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

The collaboration will focus on enabling citizens to access governance, education, healthcare, and other essential services through Malayalam voice and text interfaces, the release said.

Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division, and Director, IndiaAI, said that Malayalam holds a distinguished place in India’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

The workshop will bring together senior policymakers, technical experts, and representatives from academia, industry, and civil society. BHASHINI will showcase demonstrations of its suite of tools for voice-first multilingual governance, including the MITRA (Mitra Programme), during the event.

The event will also feature the launch of Bhashini Samudaye, an initiative aimed at establishing State Language Missions to lead digital language adoption, and a live demonstration of Bhashadaan, the citizen contribution platform that encourages individuals to donate Malayalam voice and text data to strengthen AI models.

The BHASHINI Rajyam Workshop is expected to lay a strong foundation for integrating Malayalam into India’s digital governance ecosystem, ensuring that digital public services are inclusive, accessible, and linguistically relevant for all citizens, the statement said.

