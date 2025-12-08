Govt to push oilseed production to 69.7 million tonnes by 2031, boost Atmanirbharta in edible oils

New Delhi, Dec 8 The government on Monday said it aims to increase oilseed production to 69.7 million tonnes by 2030-31, enabling the country to achieve Atmanirbharta in edible oil production.

According to an August 2024 NITI Aayog report, India ranks first globally in the production of rice bran oil, castor seed, safflower, sesame, and niger.

Despite being among the world’s largest producers of oilseeds, India remains substantially dependent on imports to bridge its edible oil deficit. The country is able to meet only 44 per cent of its domestic demand for edible oils through internal production.

While the import dependence on edible oils has declined from 63.2 per cent in 2015-16 to 56.25 per cent in 2023-24, the progress is tempered by the sharp rise in overall consumption.

As the dependence poses challenges to both economic stability and agricultural self-reliance, the government launched the National Mission on Edible Oils (NMEO) to strengthen the country’s oilseed ecosystem and achieve the goal of Atmanirbharta (self-sufficiency) in edible oil production, according to an official statement.

NMEO-Oil Palm was launched in 2021 to focus on expanding oil palm cultivation and increasing domestic crude palm oil output, while NMEO-Oilseeds was initiated in 2024 to improve productivity, seed quality, processing, and market linkages for traditional oilseed crops.

“The NMEO-OS (Oil Seeds) aims to increase oilseed production from 39 to 69.7 million tonnes by 2030-31 through cluster-based interventions and improved seed systems,” the government said in an official statement.

“The NMEO-OP (Oil Palm) aims to bring 6.5 lakh hectares under oil palm cultivation by 2025-26 and increase crude palm oil production to 28 lakh tonnes by 2029-30,” it added.

The NMEO aims to transform the edible oil sector from an import-dependent to a self-reliant one.

"Through focused interventions in oil palm expansion, yield improvement in traditional oilseeds, assured pricing mechanisms, advanced seed technologies, and coordinated institutional implementation, the mission seeks to build a resilient and competitive domestic edible oil value chain," the statement said.

NMEO aims to reduce import dependence and strengthen rural economies by empowering farmers with better income opportunities, access to quality inputs, and market linkages.

"The NMEO stands as a cornerstone of India’s agricultural transformation, bridging productivity gaps, fostering innovation, and advancing the country’s journey towards true Atmanirbharta in edible oil production," the statement noted.

