Goyal Salt Achieves Remarkable 286 Percent YoY Growth in Net Profit, Reaching INR 9 Cr in H1 FY25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Goyal Salts Limited, (NSE - GOYALSALT) specializes in processing premium industrial and edible salts extracted from sub-soil brine in Rajasthan, using an integrated refining method, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights H1 FY 2024-25

* Total Income of Rs 74.82 Cr, YoY growth of 59.67%

* EBITDA of Rs 13.13 Cr, YoY growth of 219.65%

* PBT of Rs 12.14 Cr, YoY growth of 275.09%

* PAT of Rs 9.33 Cr, YoY growth of 286.35%

* EPS of Rs 5.21, YoY growth of 180.11%

Commenting on the performance, Pramesh Goyal, Managing Director, said, "We are pleased to report our H1 FY25 results, showcasing our strong financial performance. This growth can be attributed to several key factors, beginning with our record raw material procurement, where we achieved historic procurement in Q1 FY24-25. This proactive approach has allowed us to maximize our production capabilities and effectively meet the increasing demand for our products. Additionally, the recent launch of Goyal Salt Premium has opened new avenues for revenue generation by catering to premium customers seeking high-quality salt products.

Looking ahead, management remain optimistic about our growth prospects. The salt industry is witnessing increasing demand driven by sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and chemical manufacturing. With our strategic location near Sambhar Lake and government-approved lease rights for raw salt extraction, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. We are committed to enhancing our operational efficiencies and exploring new markets to further boost our production capacity. Our focus will continue to be on quality, innovation, and sustainability as we strive to exceed the expectations and achieve sustained growth in the coming years."

Highlights for H1 FY25 (April 2024 - September 2024)

