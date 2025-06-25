Gracias Living Launches Emotion-Responsive Dementia Care Unit in Gurgaon

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 24: Many families feel helpless when they see their loved ones struggle with dementia. They ask, “Who will understand my mother's needs when even she can't express them?” At Gracias Living, we have recognized these concerns and created a space for individuals with dementia.

Gracias Living proudly introduces its new Emotion-Responsive Dementia Care Unit in Gurgaon, where we provide a safe, nurturing, and intelligent care space designed especially for seniors living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

This is a care facility where seniors feel at home. It is a place where seniors feel seen, heard, valued, and loved, even when they can't say much. We have carefully designed the place to understand and respond to their emotional and mental needs every single day.

Why Our Facility Matters to Indian Families

India is Aging Fast: By 2050, 1 in every 5 Indians will be over 60. Dementia will be one of the leading causes of disability among seniors.

Families Are Shrinking: With nuclear families, migration, and dual-income households, many seniors live alone or lack full-time care.

Emotional & Financial Stress Is Real: A recent study by ARDSI shows that 80% of caregivers feel emotionally drained, and 63% feel unprepared to handle dementia at home.

Specialised Dementia Care Is Scarce: Fewer than 1 in 50 senior homes in India offer any form of memory care, and even fewer offer structured emotional support.

What Makes Our Dementia Care Unit Special?

1. Daily Care Based on Emotions, Not Just Symptoms: Our team tracks each resident's emotional patterns. If someone feels anxious in the evening or calm after music, we adjust care accordingly. Each person receives a care plan tailored to their emotional and cognitive needs, as well as their stage of memory development.

2. Caregivers Who Truly Understand Dementia: Our staff is specially trained in how to speak, listen, and respond to people with memory loss. They don't just give medicine and meals — they build trust and comfort.

3. Healing Through the Senses: The unit includes quiet areas with soft music, calming lights, familiar scents, and touch-based therapies. These help reduce stress and bring back happy memories.

4. Family Connection is Always Welcome: We offer family support sessions, including video calls and memory book activities. Even if children live abroad, they can remain emotionally connected to their loved ones.

5. Safe, Homely Environment: The unit looks and feels like a home, not a hospital. It has open spaces, cozy corners, natural light, and extra safety features to prevent falls or confusion.

Why We Created Dementia Care Unit in Gracias Living

Dementia is growing in India, with over 5 million people already affected. Sadly, many families don't know how to care for someone who forgets names or behaves differently.

Dementia affects not only memory but also identity, dignity, and family bonds. In India, over 5.3 million people currently live with dementia, and this number is expected to triple by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI).

“At Gracias Living, we don't just see dementia as a medical condition. We see the person behind it as a mother, a teacher, a homemaker, or just mom. She still feels joy, fear, happiness, and love. Our place is built to care for all of that,” says Meenakshi Dawar, CEO and Founder of Gracias Living.

We created this unit because families deserve peace of mind. Seniors deserve dignity. And emotions deserve attention.

About Gracias Living

Gracias Living is India's leading luxury assisted living and memory care community, located in Gurgaon. We offer round-the-clock medical care, post-operative recovery, dementia care, nutritious meals, physiotherapy, wellness routines, and a joyful community life. Our mission is to make every senior feel respected, cared for, and loved.

To Know More or Schedule a Visit:

Email: info@graciasliving.com

Phone: +91-8700484949

Website: Graciasliving.com

Location: “Blossom”, 901 P Sector 43, Gurgaon

