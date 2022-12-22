Grand Launch of S Cure Super Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad by Minister Mallareddy, Raghu Kunche, Gunda Swapna & Ravi Kumar Sagar (Founder & CEO, RK Inno Group)

December 22: The S Cure Super Specialty Hospital, located in Rampally, East Gandhinagar, Arvind Nagar, was inaugurated by Labor Minister Chamakura Mallareddy and the Managing Director of Srinivas Infra Projects Srinivas. The hospital is a joint venture between doctors Gunda Sapna and Ravi Kumar Sagar of RK’s Inno Group and promises to provide quality care for those unable to afford it.

At the inauguration ceremony, Minister Mallareddy declared that Telangana would prioritise public health services as part of its mission to improve the lives of citizens. He further praised S Cure Super Specialty Hospital’s commitment to serving those in need with quality and affordable care. Dr. Gunda Sapna expressed joy at bringing the S Cure Super Specialty Hospital to fruition through her collaboration with Ravi Kumar Sagar and his firm RK Inno’s Group. She made sure to reiterate that this hospital stands as a beacon of hope for those struggling with financial constraints or otherwise lacking access to specialized healthcare services due to economic hardship.

Ravi Kumar Sagar also shared his enthusiasm at the launch of S Cure Super Specialty Hospital, emphasizing how honoured he was to be able to work alongside Dr. Gunda Sapna on this project which will serve many who are in need across Telangana. He further detailed S Cure’s mission statement: “At S cure, we believe everyone deserves the highest quality care regardless of their financial means or social status”.

S Cure Super Speciality Hospitals is the go-to destination for healthcare services in the Nagaram region, such as high-risk obstetrics, general surgery, infertility, paediatrics, and dental care. With a commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare services and an experienced team of medical professionals striving to offer the highest quality of care possible, S Cure is sure to provide patients with a safe and comfortable experience. The hospital offers a range of facilities such as ultrasonography, colposcopy, laparoscopy, hysteroscopy and all types of dental services. Along with these cutting-edge treatments and technology, S Cure has a 24/7 lab and pharmacy service.

The hospital’s heartfelt tagline “WE CARE FOR CURE” says it all – they are devoted to providing excellent medical services that will lead to positive health outcomes for their patients. Located at H.No. 10-712/3, Plot No. 708, Beside Suravibabaiah Function Hall, Rampally Road in Nagaram, Medchal, Malkajgiri Dist-500083, S Cure ensures convenience for its patients by making sure that it is located near housing complexes and public transport areas. Furthermore, their 24/7 emergency services provide added peace of mind for those living in the area – no matter the hour or day, S Cure has one’s back when faced with medical emergencies. The team at S Cure consists of highly experienced Gynaecologists, Paediatricians and Dentists who have undergone comprehensive training to ensure that each patient receives the best possible treatment.

They take pride in having a qualified group of medical professionals on staff who are dedicated to providing excellent patient care through tailored treatments and preventive methods tailored to each individual patient’s condition. Additionally, they have created an open environment where patients are encouraged to ask questions and discuss any concerns they may have during their visit so that they can make informed decisions on their treatment plan. This transparency helps increase trust between doctors and patients while creating an atmosphere of positivity which leads to better health outcomes overall. At S Cure Super Speciality Hospitals, we believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare. We understand how difficult it can be to deal with a medical issue, so our goal is to ensure that all our patients receive the best possible treatments while feeling supported at every step!

S Cure’s dedicated team is passionate about providing excellent patient care while utilizing cutting-edge methods. S Cure’s physicians are board certified in their respective specialities to ensure that patients get the best treatment and outcomes possible, said Dr. Gunda Sapna

S Cure also offers advanced Telemedicine Services which allow patients to access medical advice from S Cure specialists from anywhere in the world. S Cure takes pride in offering a wide range of services for the entire family; whether it’s preventive care or major surgeries, S Cure does it all! S Curve also provides personalized services for each individual’s needs through its Health Check-Up packages that suit different age groups ranging from newborns to adult elderly citizens.

These Health Checks help identify any abnormalities or issues early on so that appropriate action can be taken quickly to prevent health complications or risks in future. Overall, S Cure is dedicated to establishing a strong foundation for healthcare by pushing boundaries with innovative approaches towards clinical excellence while always staying true to its core values of providing quality service with utmost compassion and respect towards every customer.

As part of its commitment towards giving back, S Cure has laid out plans for scholarships and special discounts for those who come from lower socioeconomic backgrounds so they may have access to these much-needed services without fear or worry over finances hindering them from receiving proper treatment and care. This is yet one more example of Telangana’s efforts towards improving public health systems in order to ensure that every citizen has a right to access healthcare without facing any form of discrimination based on their financial means or other factors beyond their control.

S Cure Super Specialty hospital looks forward towards continuing its mission in ensuring that every single person can receive necessary medical treatments without fear or worry over costs associated with them, given its highly advanced technology and committed staff members who are passionate about making this goal a reality for everybody involved within this great state!

Website: https://scurehospitals.com/

