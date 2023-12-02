Graviton secures investment for further development, eyes faster growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 2: Graviton has achieved a significant milestone by raising a substantial amount of investment for the growth and development of its services. As an innovative fintech solution tailored for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and money lenders, it is now positioned to revolutionize the sector.

Graviton, the flagship product of Kugelblitz, is leading the charge in the lending sector by offering a comprehensive suite of digital tools designed to streamline operations for NBFCs. Kugelblitz was founded in 2019 by Hardik Sarin, Rishabh Mehrotra, and Ashish Verma, who remain dedicated to disrupting unorganized lending in India. As a pathbreaking fintech solutions company, Kugelblitz empowers financial institutions to embrace digital transformation, redefining their lending processes. The investor, Rajneesh Mahajan, who is also the Director of Engineering at Meta has shown his belief in the company by investing in it.

The investment comes at a crucial time as India's NBFC sector gains momentum due to the increasing demand for financial inclusion. NBFCs, offering a wide range of financial services, have become essential players in catering to the diverse financial requirements of India's vast population.

This investment is a milestone for Graviton, which was developed to address the growing demands of the NBFC sector in India. With its rapid expansion and the government's proactive measures to drive digital transformation, Graviton is well-positioned to empower financial institutions and promote financial inclusion.

Elated by the recent developments, the founders of Kugelblitz, Hardik Sarin, Rishabh Mehrotra, and Ashish Verma, expressed their gratitude for the investment. They remain committed to expanding their presence in Indian markets, leveraging the low-tech adoption among NBFCs and money lenders. With investor's support, Graviton is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of fintech in India, catalyzing digital transformation and fostering financial inclusion across the nation.

