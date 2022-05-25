Greenman Viral Desai creates oxygen park for Parkinson's, MS patients at Sushrut hospital

Noted industrialist who has earned the sobriquet of Greenman for his environmental initiatives, has created a special oxygen park, "Atmavan", for patients of Parkinson's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis at Sushrut Hospital Surat. The Atmavan project is a part of the Satyagraha against Pollution movement initiated by Viral Desai, and it will be extremely beneficial for the physical and mental health of patients.

The concept of Atmavan was designed by Greenman Viral Desai and conceptualised for the Sushrut Hospital and Sangha. Apart from Viral Desai and his Team, Dr Shivani Billimoria, Noopur Desai, Geetaben marfatia, Yashashwini Jariwala and patients suffering from Parkinson's and Multiple Sclerosis participated in the tree plantation drive at Sushrut hospital. The oxygen park has been created to support the holistic healing of patients.

"Sangha has been working very hard for the welfare of people suffering from Parkinson and Multiple Sclerosis. I consider it my fortune to have got an opportunity to contribute to the cause. For the Atmavan, we have specially chosen oxygenating and flowering plants that will attract many birds and butterflies that will have a positive mental and physical effect on patients' health. I am confident that other hospitals will also benefit by keeping nature at their treatment centre."

It is noteworthy that around 500 small and big trees have been planted in two patches in Sushrut hospital as a part of Atmavan oxygen park.

