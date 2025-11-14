GRM Overseas Announces Stellar Q2 FY26 Results with 61% Net Profit Surge and 2:1 Bonus Share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: GRM Overseas Limited, a prominent player in the consumer staples sector and a leading rice exporter, today announced exceptional financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company reported a significant 15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue from operations, reaching ₹362.43 crore. This robust top-line performance was complemented by a remarkable 61% YoY surge in consolidated net profit, which climbed to ₹14.76 crore for the July-September quarter of FY26, a substantial increase from ₹9.19 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Adding to the positive financial narrative, GRM Overseas’ EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at an impressive 7.32%. This performance demonstrates the company’s operational efficiency and strategic acumen, even amidst a dynamic and challenging global business environment, as detailed in an exchange filing today.

In a move that underscores its commitment to rewarding its shareholders, GRM Overseas also declared a bonus share issue in the ratio of 2:1. This means that for every one fully paid-up equity share held by shareholders, two additional shares will be issued, subject to the determination of a record date by the Board of Directors. This announcement follows a similar 2:1 bonus issue in July 2021 and highlights the company’s ongoing dedication to enhancing long-term shareholder value and confidence.

The positive financial and corporate developments have resonated well with the market. GRM Overseas, a small-cap stock, witnessed a surge of up to 4.7% in its share price on the BSE today, reaching a new record high of ₹473.70. The company’s stock has proven to be a multibagger in 2025, with its share price appreciating by an impressive 135% on a year-to-date basis, reflecting strong investor confidence in its growth trajectory.

Established in 1974, GRM Overseas has transformed from a rice processing and trading firm into a diversified consumer staples organization. Initially focusing on exports to the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company has expanded its global footprint to over 50 countries, solidifying its position among the top five rice exporters in India. With three state-of-the-art processing units located in Haryana and Gujarat, GRM Overseas boasts an annual production capacity of 440,800 MT, supported by extensive warehousing facilities near the major ports of Kandla and Mundra.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor