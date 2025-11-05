Groww IPO Day 2: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Issue Subscribed 57% So Far; Check GMP and Other Key Details

Groww, the fintech platform, has launched its initial public offering (IPO) on November 4, 2025 to get investment of Rs 6,632.3 crore from public subscription. The bidding will be open till Friday, November 7, 2025. On the first day of bidding, the Groww IPO was subscribed by 0.57 times in total. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 0.10 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 0.59 times, while retail individual subscribers subscribed 1.91 times.

The 6,632 crore IPO kept the share price between Rs 95 to Rs 100 with a lot of 150 shares with the minimum investment of Rs 15,000. The tentative date of allotment of shares will be on November 10, 2025, while the date of listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be on November 12, 2025. The offering includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 5,572.30 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 6,632 crore.

Groww IPO GMP

The grey market price of Groww IPO was trading at Rs 114.25, which is 14.25% higher than the maximum bidding price per share, reported Investorgain at 3.54 pm on Tuesday, November 5. The estimated listing price is likely 14.25% higher than the cut-off price. (Note: GMP is an unlisted market where share prices are not actual)

Groww IPO Analysis

Groww says the company is India's number one fintech broker. However, an analyst said that the numbers are bigger with Groww or users are in huge numbers with the company, but the brokerage business is in a declining stage.

Angle One's profit for Q2 declined by 50%, while Zerodha said its revenue declined by 50% year on year (YOY) because of the new regulation; it saw a 40% drop in revenue in the first quarter.

In FY2025, Groww had operational revenue of Rs 3,902 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,824 crore. It lagged Angel One's revenue of Rs 5,238 crore and Motilal Oswal's revenue of Rs 8,339 crore, but remained ahead of 360 One WAM and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services. However, in terms of profitability, it outperformed Pierce with a net profit of Rs 2,508 crore and the highest profit margin of 44.92%.