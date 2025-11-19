GS Tourism Pvt. Ltd. (Geoholidays) Achieves Private Limited Status, Sets Ambitious Target to Enter India's Top 10 MICE Companies by 2030

VMPL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19: GS Tourism Pvt. Ltd., the driving force behind the travel and MICE brand Geoholidays, has marked a major milestone with its official transition to a Private Limited company in November 2024. Founded in July 2016, the company has rapidly transformed into one of India's fastest-growing names in corporate travel, events, and MICE services now setting sights on becoming one of the country's Top 10 MICE companies by 2030.

Speaking about the milestone, Co-founder Abhitesh Shukla said, "Turning into a private limited company isn't just a compliance shift it's our commitment to scale with integrity, innovation, and international quality."

Leadership with Corporate Excellence

GS Tourism's strength lies in the vision of its founders Mr. Abhitesh Shukla and Mr. Saurav Shukla both engineers with accomplished corporate careers.

* Abhitesh Shukla, an engineering graduate, built an impressive professional trajectory across leading organisations before taking on a senior leadership role as Vice President within the ICICI Group. His strategic insight and customer-first leadership continue to shape the company's evolution.

* Saurav Shukla, also an engineering professional, has worked with top companies and served as Regional Head at Zinca Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., giving GS Tourism a strong backbone in operations, logistics, and process-driven efficiency.

Record-Breaking Year: 20,000+ Guests Served

In the last financial year alone, GS Tourism achieved one of its biggest milestones successfully managing travel and event experiences for over 20,000 guests, both domestic and international.

The numbers reflect its expanding scale:

* Thailand: 8,000 guests

* Dubai: 4,000 guests

* Malaysia: 3,000 guests

* Almaty: 1,000 guests

* Vietnam: 2,000 guests

* Plus multiple large-format domestic 5-star corporate events

This impressive track record has strengthened the company's credibility in the MICE and corporate travel space, positioning it as a preferred partner for large-scale movements.

Certified Excellence & Customer Trust

GS Tourism Pvt. Ltd. is proudly IATA Certified, reinforcing global compliance standards in travel operations.

The company also maintains an outstanding Google Rating of 4.9 stars, reflecting its consistent service quality, on-ground expertise, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Trusted by Major Corporates

GS Tourism works with leading enterprises like SBI Life and Volo Eicher, managing incentive tours, conferences, dealer meets, and international group travel with precision and creativity.

"As a team, we believe in delivering experiences that stay with people long after the event is over," said Co-founder Saurav Shukla. "Every journey we curate is built on trust, detail, and a deep understanding of what corporations expect today."

Expanding Across High-Growth Sectors

With a strong operational foundation, the company is deepening its presence in sectors such as Direct Selling, Insurance, Pharma, manufacturer and Finance, while continuing to cater to top multinational organisations.

Service Portfolio

Geoholidays offers an all-in-one suite of corporate travel and event solutions, including:

* Corporate Meetings & Conferences

* Incentive & Reward Trips

* Dealer Meets & Product Launches

* Domestic & International Group Travel

* Destination & Event Management

Vision 2030: Becoming a Top 10 MICE Company

Backed by a robust corporate structure, seasoned leadership, global certifications, and a rapidly expanding client base, GS Tourism Pvt. Ltd. is advancing toward its 2030 goal with confidence.

As Abhitesh says, "We're not just moving people we're moving possibilities. And this new phase is just the beginning."

About GS Tourism Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2016 and incorporated as a Private Limited entity in November 2024, GS Tourism Pvt. Ltd. (Geoholidays) is a Bhopal-based leader in corporate travel, events, and MICE solutions. Built under the leadership of Abhitesh Shukla and Saurav Shukla, the company has grown into a trusted partner for clients across India. With IATA certification, a 4.9-star Google rating, and over 20,000 guests handled in the last financial year, GS Tourism continues to set new standards in the corporate travel and event management industry.

Media Contact:

GS Tourism Pvt. Ltd.

Phone: +91 7880170012

E-Mail: info@geoholidays.in

Website: https://www.geoholidays.in/

