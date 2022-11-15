GUDIYA films announcing Song “CHANNA VE” Producer Rakesh Kothari Song HABIBI Remix by Dj Hardik

November 15: Gudiya films are already launched its independent music channel. Producer Rakesh Kothari is coming up with good music content. Many well-known faces from the film industry came to support Gehana Vasisth singer Aamir Ali.

Gudiya films producer Rakesh Kothari announced two more songs Channa Ve / Paglo sa Deewana Shooting; for both the songs going on they will most probably release the songs in a couple of days. Producer Rakesh Kothari shared the list of star cast for both songs.

Celebrities spotted- Simran Sachdeva, Gehana Vasisth, Jasleen Matharu, Akash Dadlani and many more.

Anuj Saini has 75+ tv commercials and 30+ music videos and now marking a Debut by raj Kumar Santoshi sir in 2 months.

Simran Kapoor – who won the title of Miss Teen Canada, is the lead heroine of our new track called Pagalo Sa Deewana.

Neha Rana have Done 2 music Albums With Singer Navraj Hans And Shaarib Sabri

Margo TVC – directed by Anurag Basu

Money Heist Promo for Netflix

Akshay Kharodia also knows as a Super Star of Tv commercials TVC brands like Maruti, Amul Cool, Samsonite, Nykaa, The Hindu Newspaper, Thai yoghurt, Ayush lever, ISUZU, Second Nature Juice, Unlimited fashion, Sterling hotel, Lakmé, Rexona.

So our producer Rakesh Kothari is all set to give some big hits. Songs will be directed by Dinesh Soi, Co-producer by Sunny Maan Singh.

