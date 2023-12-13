Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel awards Space Allotment to IG Drones in iHub Complex

IG Drones aims to become a 100 Crore Company in next 2 Years

On a momentous occasion at the inauguration of iHub Gujarat, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel allotted office space to leading drone technology company IG Drones. This significant recognition underscores IG Drones’ pioneering contributions to the drone technology landscape and marks a pivotal milestone in its journey of innovation and excellence, expanding its reach and vision across the country.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder and CEO of IG Drones, who received the Certificate of Allotment, stated, “We are honored to receive this certificate, which reflects our unwavering dedication to innovation and technological excellence. This recognition fuels our commitment to pushing the boundaries of drone technology and aiming to be a 100 Crore company in next 2 years, and we are grateful for the support extended by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and the government of Gujarat.”

As IG Drones continues to spearhead advancements in the drone industry, this recognition reinforces its adherence to pushing the boundaries of technology. The company looks forward to further collaborations with the government and industry partners, contributing to the continued growth and development of Gujarat as a technological hub. Pioneering innovation in Drone Technology, IG Drones developed India’s first 5G- drone as well as India's first Drone Simulator.

The certificate presentation ceremony, graced by the Honorable Chief Minister and accompanied by Shri Rishikesh Patel, Honorable Education Minister, Govt of Gujarat, and Shri Mukesh Kumar IAS, Principal Secretary of Education Department (Higher and Technical Education), along with Shri Banchhanidhi Pani, IAS, Commissioner (Technical Education), highlights the strategic importance of IG Drones in fostering technological advancements within the state. The event signifies a strong endorsement of IG Drones’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of drone technology and its potential impact on various industries.

The i-Hub complex introduces 12 features such as Startup Creator, Startup Companion, Startup Enabler, Startup Standard, Startup Mart, Startup Engage, Startup Samarth, Startup Clinic, Startup Grow, Startup Square, Mind to Market, and more, aimed at providing comprehensive support for startups. The state-of-the-art i-Hub complex, spanning 1.5 lakh square meters at a cost of ₹100 crore, offers facilities for up to 500 startups to work simultaneously. It provides all the necessary infrastructure and co-working space for the growth of startups.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor