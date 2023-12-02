Gujarat: Pre-Vibrant Summit Exporters' Conference in Ahmedabad on December 5 set to ignite growth

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 2 : In anticipation of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the Exporters' Conference, themed 'ExportEXCELerate: India's Export Revolution for Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' is slated to unfold here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with various state and central government officials, industry experts, and key figures from the export ecosystem will grace the event, a release said.

Patel will address the conference alongside key dignitaries, including Balvantsinh Rajput, Gujarat Minister of Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Industries and Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Industries for State. Jagdishbhai Panchal, the Minister of State for MSMEs, is also expected to share insights.

The conference will commence with a welcome address by Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman, Rasna International, followed by an AV film on exports.

The audience will gain valuable insights from Zarir Langrana, Executive Director and President, Global Business Chemicals, Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Sanjeet Singh, IRS, Senior Advisor, Trade and Commerce, NITI Aayog.

Darshan Shah, Chairman of CII Gujarat State Council, and Managing Director, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd., will deliver the vote of thanks.

A plenary session on 'Digital Trade: Leveraging technologies for seamless and boundary-free trade' is also on the agenda. Participants in the discussion include Chintan Mehta, Director-Technology Advisory KPMG India, Anand Desai Managing Director Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Sandeep Dandekar Senior Director, NTT Global Data Centers, Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Dr Badri Narayanan, Ph.D., Fellow and former Lead Advisor and Head: Trade, Commerce, International Cooperation, and Strategic Economic Dialogue, NITI Aayog, Government of India, and Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Ltd.

The conference will conclude with presentations on 'Export Financing Options for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises: Navigating the Landscape' by Virendra Singh, ITS, Additional DGFT, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Gujarat, Suresh Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director IDBI Bank, and Sudatta Mandal, Deputy Managing Director SIDBI Bank.

The event is expected to attract national and global industry players, fostering discussions to shape Gujarat's export roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat @2047.'

