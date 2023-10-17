Hafele’s new Pivot Door Hinges

New Delhi (India), October 17: Glass doors are a seamless blend of style and functionality that invite an abundance of ambient light into your living spaces while offering an open, contemporary ambiance. They perfectly showcase your premium interiors while maintaining a sense of spaciousness, transparency, and modernity.

Conforming to the latest trends of minimal aesthetics, Hafele’s new Pivot Door Hinges bestow a sleek and elegant design on your frameless glass doors. These hinges, with their compact build, enable smooth and effortless operations, thereby offering seamless aesthetics that perfectly showcase the elegance of your interiors. The new pivot door hinges have been tested for 2,00,000 cycles, guaranteeing durable and robust operations, while the 3-year functional warranty ensures a hassle-free experience.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces, positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nationwide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor