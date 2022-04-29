Halo Knowledge Academy becomes Authorized Enrolment Partner with NMIMS University

Under the leadership of visionary entrepreneur Ketan Katira, Halo Knowledge Academy is now an Authorized Enrolment Partner with NMIMS University to provide the best education.

This is done with a novel thought of creating awareness among the working class to get access to Distance MBA, Executive MBA, Bachelor, Diploma, and other Certificate programs. This will help students to gain more practical knowledge rather than theoretical.

They have programs scheduled on new technologies like Big Data, Machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Data Science, and Digital marketing.

Having authorised enrolment partnership with NMIMS University, Halo Knowledge can help so many aspiring students as the university has been a premier business school in India and ranked among the Top 20 Best Business Schools in the country. NMIMS University also has a 3.59 CGPA and has been given Grade 1 Autonomy by the UGC for its proficiency in management education. This highly ranked university also provides its students with the greatest technology platforms for online education delivery and an industry-relevant curriculum produced by industry professionals and lectures provided mostly by IIM and IIT alumni.

Talking about the association, the Founder of Halo Knowledge Academy, Ketan Katira, stated, "When I started this journey, there were seven students. Today, the academy has 30000 alumni students in the last 20 years. Over the years, under Halo Knowledge Academy, we have focused on providing the best-in-class process and workforce management which is completely customer-centric. We have made sure that students don't suffer; thus, we have live and recorded lectures seamlessly delivered through desktop and mobile platforms. With a hardworking team of 40 Professionals collectively, the team has rich experience in Sales & Marketing and IT Systems & Services. We plan to expand beyond the Western region to the North and South of India to reach an alumni base of around 1 lakh students by 2025."

The Halo Knowledge Academy provides University Degree Programs in Hybrid Mode and other Certificate programs. The programs are designed with the concept of studying anytime and anywhere. Thus they focus on tying up with the best universities to create future leaders. They also offer great flexibility to working professionals and college students who wish to pursue this program and their other activities.

Halo Knowledge Academy is a university-accredited distance learning information centre that offers some of India's best distance learning MBA courses in IT, Science, and Management.

A wide range of undergrad and graduate programs are offered to meet the demands of a wide range of students. All of their programs are provided by world-class institutions such as the 'Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS)', which are accredited by the premier University Grant Commission (UGC).

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor