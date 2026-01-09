Happy cones is opening one of India's first biggest ice cream parlour and cafe lounges: Spaze platinum sector 47 Gurugram

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 9: Mr Sachin Tomar ( Managing Director, Happy Cones Private Limited), Opening the Biggest Ice - Cream Parlour & Cafe Lounge @ Gurugram. He said Happy Cone is a very unique concept. Mr Tomar said that happy cones ice cream is not just a brand but revolution in ice cream industry, happy cones has 100% focus on its product quality. Happy cones introducing few product first time in India.

Happy cones co-partner Mr Jagdish Kumar & Dinesh Kajania also has good experience & has very Big vision for company. They said Happy Cone has a very unique product and fulfils the demands of all age groups, genders, and local tastes.

USP of happy cones product - whatever the product range of ice cream other existing companies has, happy cones has too, but a part of it product happy cones has, no one has it. Team Happy Cones Spend more than a year to develop these products.

Happy cones product a part of existing range of ice cream

1. Bite size ice cream - multiple flavour in one box

2. Kids ice cream lollipop- Multiple flavour

3. Ice Cream like - Gulab jamun, rasgulla, mottichur laddo, real fruit shape ice cream like apple , banana, mango, pears etc , micro fruit shape ice cream like strawberry, - its is not just taste but look & feel, & real shape of same too.

4. Ice cream sandwich & ice cream Burger with fries - even fries is ice cream too.

5. Kids' toys shape ice cream - we have a wide range of ice cream for kids, like the real shapes of their Avengers, like Superman and Hulk. For girls barbie doll shape ice cream, animal shape ice cream.

Vision - happy cones is coming up in cafe, cart & retail sector too. already few cafe from different location has been booked

Mission - Happy Cones is doing expansion in pan-India & targeting that by the end of FY2027, it will be counted as one of the leading ice brands of India.

