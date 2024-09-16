Harmonising processes with design excellence, BMW Group debuts Retail NEXT in India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 16: BMW Group India announces the introduction of Retail.NEXT dealerships in India. Retail.NEXT will feature reimagined services and facilities curated to offer excellence and cater to modern requirements. Retail.NEXT will be implemented across 56 facilities in 33 cities over 36 months.

Vikram Pawah, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "At BMW Group India, we are changing the game by redefining the luxury experience. With the introduction of Retail.NEXT, we aren't just elevating experiences; we are transforming them. Every visit to a BMW dealership is more than just a step into a unique world; it's an immersion into a space where modernity, progress, and true luxury converge seamlessly. Retail.NEXT dealerships are designed to revolutionize customer engagement by integrating 'phygital' innovations, where the physical meets the digital in environments that are as aesthetically stunning as they are forward-thinking. This initiative marks the beginning of a countrywide roll-out as we expand our vision of an immersive luxury experience in India. We greatly appreciate our dealer partners for their unwavering dedication towards BMW Group and significant investment spanning over the period of 3 years for implementing Retail.NEXT in India."

Retail.NEXT will redefine the automotive retail experience in the luxury automotive segment. It reinforces a seamless experience for everyone, regardless of their sales or service needs. It blends digital innovation with personalized service, offering a dynamic and engaging environment. The layout features open spaces with minimalist design elements, allowing for an intuitive flow through the showroom. High-tech digital interfaces are integrated throughout the facility, enabling prospects to explore vehicle features, customize their preferences, and receive tailored recommendations.

Additionally, the design incorporates exclusive areas for private consultations and vehicle handovers, ensuring that every interaction is as personalized and memorable as possible. With Retail.NEXT, BMW Group India aims to create a future-forward retail space that not only showcases its vehicles but also embodies the brand's commitment to luxury, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Retail.NEXT puts visitors and the vehicles at centre stage along the 'Central Customer Walkway'. The 'one floor' and 'one ceiling' bring BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad, Sales and Service, New and BMW Premium Selection (BPS) - pre-owned cars all present on one consistent flooring with no separation between business areas. A dedicated single entry for sales and service ensures a clear entry point, making it easier to navigate the dealership seamlessly to address sales or service queries.

Visitors entering the showroom receive a personal and warm welcome at the Welcome Stand instead of a traditional reception counter, thus reducing the physical barrier between them and dealership staff. The Multifunction Counter acts as a secondary interactive spot in addition to welcome stands and can be used for Parts & Accessories sales or as a cashier desk for new or pre-owned car sales. The Central Customer Walkway helps visitors navigate the showroom through an impressive array of premium luxury vehicles. The Central Customer Hospitality area - The BMW Bar & Lounge in the center provides a perfect area to relax and grab a drink during the visit. Retail.NEXT integrates Parts & Accessories and Lifestyle collection in the showroom and is now placed close to the Central Hospitality. Additionally, a fully accessorized highlight car creates a 'Wow-Effect' at the dealership.

The Customer Consultation Stages are located strategically throughout the showroom. The service consultation takes place where the client wants it and what fits the situation. The unique living room atmosphere and the cozy positioning of the seating close to cars creates a relaxed environment for consultation. Personal Service Advisor (PSA) and BMW Geniuses are equipped with innovative digital sales tools to provide comprehensive information on product features and services.

The Sales and Service Consultancy Lounges offer dedicated areas for situations that require a higher degree of privacy for discussion on different aspects such as financing, leasing, aftersales service, etc.

The Multifunctional Handover Bay is dedicated to all handover processes for new cars, pre-owned cars, and is also an ideal starting point for test drives. Its relaxed lounge atmosphere is designed to make new car deliveries a memorable experience.

The back-office setup provides the dealership staff a dedicated space for effectively carrying out the administrative work and phone calls.

Additionally, the Retail.NEXT showroom is a perfect orchestration of various measures such as lighting, sound, temperature, product staging, and decor. Different lighting experiences and decor elements create a cozy homely atmosphere across all touchpoints such as furniture, cars, etc.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) users can also look forward to AC/DC Fast-Charging facilities for charging their electric vehicles (EVs) at the dealership.

The dealership will be able to display an extensive range of BMW M, BMW i, and BMW Motorrad models, as well as vehicles from the MINI and BPS portfolios.

Bird Automotive Retail.NEXT Showroom, Gurugram

BMW Group India announced the launch of Bird Automotive's Retail.NEXT showroom in Gurugram. The showroom is located at Address one, Baani, Golf Course Road, Sector - 56, Gurgaon, Haryana, India - 122011.

The dealership is headed by Gaurav Bhatia, Dealer Principal, Bird Automotive. Bird Automotive also represents BMW Group India with sales and service facilities for BMW and MINI in Dehradun, Gurgaon and Delhi.

Gaurav Bhatia, Dealer Principal, Bird Automotive said, "Our partnership with BMW Group India has grown and flourished over the years, a journey we take immense pride in. The remarkable growth we have witnessed in the Gurugram region stands as a testament to our shared vision and commitment. Today, as we inaugurate the first Retail.NEXT dealership in Gurugram, we are not just opening a new chapter in our success story, but also setting new benchmarks in luxury automotive retailing. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to BMW Group India for entrusting us with this groundbreaking opportunity. Together, we are poised to redefine the luxury car buying experience, promising unparalleled service and unforgettable experiences for BMW customers in the region."

The facility is spread over 8,690 sq.ft. and showcases BMW and MINI cars on ground and first floor respectively. The ultra-modern showroom elegantly showcases a selection of 10 vehicles, including 8 BMWs and 2 MINIs. A dedicated vehicle handover lounge is thoughtfully designed to ensure each customer's car delivery is a truly memorable experience. Additionally, latest range of merchandise and accessories are on display at the lifestyle and accessories zone. The customer interaction lounge offers a relaxed ambience to discuss various aspects of owning a BMW or MINI vehicle with sales consultants. Further, customers can avail attractive finance and insurance options for the products of their choice.

