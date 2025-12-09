Harvansh Chawla announces All India Moot Court Competition in Memory of His Father's Enduring Legacy

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 9: On the solemn occasion of the second death anniversary of Late Shri K. R. Chawla, his son Mr. Harvansh Chawla, who is a Distinguished Lawyer, Founder and Managing Partner of K. R. Chawla & Co. (Law Firm), Chairman and Chief Patron of Rishal Music Trust, Chairman of the International Punjabi Forum, Chairman of TNN World (OT Channel), Government Nominee on the Indian Company Secretariat Institute, and Chairman of BRICS CCI, announced the establishment of the K. R. Chawla Memorial All India Moot Court Competition.

Late Shri K. R. Chawla, a distinguished Lawyer was a revered figure in the legal fraternity. His dedication, clarity of thought, and commitment to ethical practice shaped several generations of legal professionals. He believed deeply in justice, fairness, and the transformative power of law in nation-building. The memorial competition is being instituted to honour his remarkable legacy and to celebrate the values he upheld throughout his distinguished life.

The K. R. Chawla Memorial All India Moot Court Competition aims to provide law students from across the country with a platform to develop strong advocacy skills, engage in rigorous legal analysis, and experience the spirit of courtroom practice. It seeks to inspire young minds to pursue excellence, integrity, and discipline in their professional journeys, reflecting the principles that Late Shri K. R. Chawla embodied.

The first edition of the competition will take place in January 2027, marking the beginning of a dedicated annual initiative that promotes high-quality legal education and nurtures future leaders of the legal profession.

Mr. Harvansh Chawla, distinguished lawyer, shared that this initiative is a heartfelt tribute to his father's memory and represents the deep respect and admiration he continues to command within the legal and social community.

