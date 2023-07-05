Haryana State Level Steering Committee approves Rs 1372 cr for 2023-24 for agriculture

Chandigarh [India], July 5 : The Haryana State Level Steering Committee of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana convened under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday approved Rs 1371.91 crore for the year 2023-24.

The fund is expected to propel the field of agriculture and horticulture in the state.

The allocated funds will be utilized by institutions such as Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University - (CCSHAU), Hisar, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI), Karnal, and Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, (IIWBR), Karnal, an official release said.

The Haryana chief secretary Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University will establish Biopesticide Laboratory and Natural Farming Pesticide Production Unit at Uchani.

An Advanced Soil Testing Laboratory and a Vermi Compost Demonstration Unit will also be set up in the state.

"The Indian Wheat and Barley Research Institute, Karnal is establishing a Wheat-based Agripreneurship Center to boost the income of small and medium farmers.

A special programme will also be organized to promote organic farming, encouraging sustainable agricultural practices," the release added.

Further, the chief secretary Kaushal said that short video films showcasing successful stories of organic and horticulture farms will be produced and shared with farmers.

"This initiative aims to inspire other farmers to adopt the latest agricultural practices, contributing to a wider adoption of sustainable farming methods. He emphasized the government's commitment to doubling farmers' income and stressed the vital role of agricultural scientists in achieving this goal."

He highlighted that their collaboration and efforts in developing innovative and cost-effective varieties will significantly benefit farmers across the region.

Furthermore, the Horticulture Department will impart training at seven different locations, encouraging farmers to explore the realm of horticulture. These training centers will be set up in strategic locations, including Bhuna, Gharaunda, Ladwa, Shamgarh, Sundrah, Hodal, and Pinangwa.

