Haryana's Captain Sumit Yadav received Political Analyst of the Year Award in Parliament of UK

Captain Sumit Yadav re-illuminated India. This time, Captain Sumit Yadav has been awarded the 2022 Political Analyst of the Year Award in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, based in London.

Due to his expertise as an election advisor and his intrinsic knowledge of political affairs, Captain Sumit Yadav was invited as a leading delegate in the Ideas for India Conference in London, UK, making him the "Political Analyst of the Year" in the Asian Awarded also.

Also, recently Russian Government invitation to 15 election experts and Political experts across the globe, was for Russian Parliamentary elections, of which Caption Sumit Yadav represented India.

The UK Excellence Awards 2022 was organized by WBR Corp in the House of Commons UK Parliament. Ideas For India focused on creating valuable channels of conversation.

The agenda includes: Startup Innovation in India | Is India still a good investment destination? Closer Europe-India cooperation z Energy security, What is your big idea for India Fireside chat, Understanding India's sectors, Sustainability and climate change, Rise of 'fake news', Pressure on civil society Fake news was the focus.

The incident of misinformation and misinformation takes root Evolve and grow and can harm the real world. How India has been affected by this problem across society, how conspiracy theories go viral through narrative localization will be explored? What measures can law enforcement take to stop the spread of fake news? The partners included the India All-Party Parliamentary Group.

The event was divided into three days, Including: Keynote speakers and attendees - Lord Ahmed of Wimbledon, Minister of State, External Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Office, Rajesh Agarwal, Navendu Mishra, MP, Virender Sharma, MP Lord Raj Loomba, Deputy Mayor, London, Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader, Labour, Lord John Brown, Speaker, Beyond NetZero, Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament, Tejashwi Yadav, President of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Salman Khurshid, former Foreign Minister, Government of India, Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament, Trinamool Congress, Nikhil Arora, VP International & MD, GoDaddy India, Pankaj Munjal, MD & Chairman, Hero

Cycles, Anurag Bihar, Azim Premji Foundation etc.

Even before this, Sumit Yadav has represented India on many international occasions. He has addressed a youth gathering at the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland. and United Nations New York, USA Headquarters 4 times. In 2018, Sumit Yadav has also received the Global Youth Peace Ambassador Award in Maldives by the President of Maldives.

