Hazoor Multi Projects Secures Landmark INR 277 Crore NHAI Contract, Strengthens National Toll Operations Footprint

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL), a diversified infrastructure and engineering company listed on the BSE, has announced a significant milestone with the receipt of two major Letters of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contracts, secured through a competitive e-tendering process, cumulatively valued at approximately ₹277 Crore, mark a strategic expansion of the company's operations in the toll collection and highway maintenance sector.

The first award pertains to the Krishnagiri Fee Plaza located at Km 87.500 on the Hosur to Krishnagiri section (NH44) in Tamil Nadu. The second, equally prestigious award is for the Ankadhal Fee Plaza at Km 274.800 on the Sangli-Solapur section (NH-166) in Maharashtra. Under these contracts, HMPL will be responsible for the comprehensive management of user fee collection and the upkeep, maintenance, and replenishment of consumables for adjacent toilet blocks. Both projects are slated for execution within a one-year timeframe.

This dual award underscores the National Highways Authority of India’s confidence in Hazoor Multi Projects’ execution capabilities and operational reliability. It represents a substantial addition to HMPL's order book and aligns with its strategic focus on building scalable, recurring revenue streams. The company, with a proven track record in highways, civil EPC, shipyard services, and the oil and gas sector, continues to reinforce its position as a key player in nationally significant infrastructure projects.

The market has responded positively to the company’s robust growth trajectory in the long term. While the small-cap stock exhibits near-term volatility typical of its segment, its foundational performance remains strong. Notably, Hazoor Multi Projects has delivered multibagger returns of over 13,500% to its investors over the past five years, reflecting the market’s recognition of its strategic execution and growth potential.

This contract win is a testament to HMPL's focused strategy on multi-vertical integration and its commitment to building a future-ready platform at the critical intersection of infrastructure, energy, and industrial technology. The company is poised to leverage this opportunity to further solidify its reputation for excellence and operational efficiency in India's infrastructure landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor