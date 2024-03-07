HCLTech, ServiceNow join hands to deliver genAI-led solutions

New Delhi, March 7 Global technology company HCLTech and digital workflow company ServiceNow on Thursday announced a partnership to deliver new generative artificial intelligence (genAI)-led solutions to enterprises.

According to the company, the new offering will help enable enterprises to adopt ServiceNow’s genAI capabilities across the business quickly and efficiently.

"HCLTech’s differentiated portfolio and engineering heritage positions it to deliver practical and customised genAI use cases to clients as they move forward with their digital transformation agendas," C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech, said in a statement.

Under this partnership, HCLTech will offer consulting, design, implementation, and managed services through ServiceNow’s entire suite of products.

"HCLTech offers a wealth of ServiceNow expertise to the world’s leading businesses," said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO, ServiceNow.

"It is an honour to extend our partnership to the cocreation of industry-specific genAI solutions that will ignite our customers' growth engines with transformative experiences," he added.

The partnership will help enterprises realise cost savings and enhance cross-department efficiency and productivity, the company mentioned.

Both companies will also launch a ServiceNow business unit and the ‘Fluid NOW' centres of excellence in London, New York and Noida for enterprises to explore the latest genAI solutions that can accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor