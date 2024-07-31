Health-tech startup Watch Your Health has raised USD 5 million in a Series A round co-led by Cornerstone Ventures and Singapore-based Conquest Global

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 31: The fresh funds will be used to scale its operations and expand the user base both domestically and internationally and enhancing the company's technological infrastructure and platform capabilities, Watch Your Health said in a press release.

Co-founded in 2015 by Ratheesh Nair, Abhitosh Pandey, Jay Patel, Prachi Shinde, Prasanth Prabhakaran and Ashok Nair, Watch Your Health serves in business to business (B2B) space and helps insurers, and pharmaceutical companies to enhance the experience and improve the engagement with their customers.

The platform's advanced analytics provides personalised recommendations for customers on how to improve health, guidance on diet management, appropriate exercise regimes, and suggests lifestyle changes.

According to the Mumbai-based company, it aims to introduce electronic behaviour records, mental health support, advanced predictive analytics for disease prevention, chronic disease management and post hospitalisation care programs.

