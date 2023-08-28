Hebbevu Fresh Launches New App Easing Access to Organic and Sustainable Dairy Products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Hebbevu Fresh, a leading name in the dairy industry known for its pure and sustainable approach, is excited to announce the launch of their new mobile application. The app aims to provide customers with easy access to Hebbevu Fresh’s range of organic and sustainable dairy products, along with exclusive offers and seamless home delivery options.

Hebbevu Fresh has always been committed to delivering high-quality dairy products while prioritizing sustainability and animal welfare. With the launch of their new app, they are taking their customer experience to the next level by offering a user-friendly platform to explore their extensive range of dairy products and place orders with just a few taps.

The Hebbevu Fresh app features a wide selection of organic and ethically sourced dairy products, including milk, yogurt, butter, and cheese. Customers can browse through the app to discover the range of offerings and choose products that align with their preferences and values.

One of the standout features of Hebbevu Fresh is its dedication to organic farming practices. The cows at Hebbevu Farms are fed organic produce, ensuring that the dairy products are free from harmful pesticides and additives. This commitment to organic agriculture not only benefits health-conscious consumers but also contributes to the sustainability of the environment.

Hebbevu Fresh also goes above and beyond when it comes to animal welfare. The cows are given regular resting periods and are treated with utmost care and compassion. In addition, the brand offers retirement to the animals later in their lifetime, providing them with a comfortable and dignified life in a caring shelter.

Amith Kishan, Managing Director of Hebbevu Fresh, expressed his excitement about the launch of the app, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce our new app, which will revolutionize the way customers access our organic and sustainable dairy products. With this app, we aim to make it more easy for individuals and families to embrace a healthier lifestyle while supporting ethical farming practices.”

To celebrate the launch of the app, Hebbevu Fresh is offering an exciting promotion for their valued customers. Upon subscribing to their milk delivery service for a month, customers will receive a week’s worth of milk absolutely free. This special offer is a token of gratitude from Hebbevu Fresh to its loyal customers and an opportunity for more people to experience the goodness of their dairy products.

With the Hebbevu Fresh app, customers can now enjoy the ease of browsing, ordering, checking pincode-based delivery, and receiving their favorite organic dairy products directly to their doorstep.

Download the Hebbevu Fresh app today from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and discover a new way to embrace a healthier and sustainable lifestyle.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor