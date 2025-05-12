HEC Infra Projects Bags Rs 26 Cr in New Orders, Showcasing Its Diverse EPC Expertise

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: HEC Infra Projects Limited (HEC, The Company), (NSE Code: HECPROJECT), one of the leading playersin the infrastructure sector, specializing in extra high voltage transmission and distribution projects has secured three new orders totalling Rs 26.43 Cr between April 14 and May 8, 2025.

-Rs9.62 Cr work order from M/s Blue Pine Energy Pvt. Ltd. (April 14, 2025)

- End-to-end EPC for a 66 kv double-circuit transmission line on towers, plus 12 km of underground cabling (supply, installation, testing and commissioning).

-Rs3.03 Cr work order from the Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department (April 21, 2025)

- Turnkey security and communication package at Ukai Dam, including CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, automated boom barrier, IPBX, walkie-talkies and access control with AMC.

-Rs13.78 Cr work order from M/s Engineering Projects (India) Ltd. (May 8, 2025)

- EPC delivery of transformer bay extension and associated works at an existing 220 kv switchyard (design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning).

These awards strengthen HEC's order book and underline its diverse expertise across high-voltage transmission, underground cabling, site security and switchyard expansions. With proven engineering, procurement and construction capabilities, HEC Infra Projects is well-positioned to execute these contracts efficiently and reliably, and looks forward to securing similar orders in the months ahead.

On the receipt of the orders, Gaurang Shah, Managing Director of HEC Infra Projects Limited said, "We are very encouraged by the recent additions to our order book, which demonstrate the continued trust our clients place in HEC's end-to-end EPC capabilities. Our experienced project teams are fully mobilized and committed to executing each contract with the utmost focus on safety, quality and timely delivery.

These new orders further strengthen our project pipeline, and we remain proactive in leveraging our technical expertise and strong stakeholder relationships. We look forward to building on this momentum and securing similar opportunities as we advance our growth trajectory."

