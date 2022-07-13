HECS Organizes Technical Seminar on MBR-based STP & ETP for Hospitals Jointly with PWD (Medical Division) & CMC Vellore

Delegates Site Visit to 2 MLD MBR-based STP at CMC, Vellore

July 13: Hubert Enviro Care Systems (HECS) P Ltd conducted a “Technical Seminar on Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR) based Sewage and Effluent Treatment Plants in Hospitals” jointly with PWD.

(Medical Division) and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore on 8th July 2022.

During the seminar, Mr. K. Ayeratharasu Rajasekharan, Superintending Engineer, PWD Medical Wing Chennai, emphasized, “It is high time to promote the sustainable development in need for reclamation of Sewage and Effluent Wastewater from Hospitals aiming at Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), to reduce the consumption of fresh water and also to comply with the Pollution Control Board norms”.

In this seminar, the success story of the implementation of Mitsubishi Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR) Technology-based Sewage Treatment was presented by Dr. Lallu Joseph, and the site visit was facilitated by Mr. David Chandran, Gen. Superintendent, CMC Vellore.

The twenty-year-old sewage treatment plant, which was refurbished in 2020 by HECS, the following, incorporates MBR Technology using Mitsubishi Membrane, a fully automatic unit plant, and a sludge dewatering system with state-of-the-art centrifuge technology, with excellent acoustic measures. This plant also continuously provides excellent water quality with minimum human interface and very low chemical and consumables.

It was preceded by a technical site visit to the 2 MLD MBR Based STP, which is one of the largest in-hospital sectors in the country and 100 KLD ETP, which has been fully automated and operational since October 2021. PWD Officials and other local industries were actively involved in the site visit and the seminar.

The technology discussion was concluded by Dr. J. R. Moses, CEO of HECS, highlighting the changes in the technology and process in sewage treatment from pre-second world war times till date, warranting enormous optimization and providing excellent opportunities for complying with zero discharge capabilities of reusing the Hospital sewage and effluents for flushing (non-hospital areas), cleaning, gardening etc.

