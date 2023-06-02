Hello Delhi NCR - Mobec brings solution to EVs' 'Range Anxiety' and 'Static Charging' issues

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: Addressing the twin issues of 'range anxiety' and 'on-the-go' charging services unavailability, Mobec Innovations has introduced fast, any-time, any-where charging facility to customers' doorstep. Initially, this service will benefit over 2 lakh EV users across the Delhi-NCR region. To avail of on-the-go charging service, customers may download the 'Mobec Portable EV Charging' Android app from the App Store.

By the end of the first quarter of FY 23-24, the company plans to expand operations to Tier-I cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Jaipur, among others. To this end, the company has corresponding plans to strengthen the size of its mobile charging units -to serve over one million customers in the metros, thereby supporting the government's objective of shifting to green and sustainable mobility.

The mobile charging vans are capable of achieving an optimum 80 per cent level in a short period of time with the help of Fast Charge technology. It is generally advised by EV manufacturers that charging vehicles till 80 per cent ensures prolonged battery life. Backed by sound and cutting-edge R&D, Mobec's service will boost potential customers' confidence to invest in EVs.

Sharing the company's expansion plans, Mobec Innovations Founder and CEO Harry Bajaj said, "We are excited to see tremendous response from consumers across Delhi-NCR to this much-awaited service. Based on this, we have taken a calibrated step to invest in the top metro cities that at once resolve the challenges of accessibility, availability and infrastructure insufficiency".

Earlier last month, Mobec successfully raised $1mn as part of seed funding from Singapore-based Purple Stone Consulting.

"Our booking base is expected to widen in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, besides Jaipur, which are experiencing a surge in EV adoption. Mobec's entry in the market will be a breather for EV users who face the challenge of static infrastructure in Tier I, not to speak of Tier II cities and the national highways," Bajaj said.

As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there are over 20 lakh registered EVs across India. As recently as March 24, the Centre had revealed that there are 6,586 and 419 "operational" public EV (static) charging stations in cities and national highways, respectively.

The same month, the government admitted that persistent "challenges" charging infrastructure, range anxiety, high initial cost, scarce battery technology, power supply, manufacturing capabilities, consumer perception and protection, limited awareness, policy support, scrapping policy and shortage of skilled manpower for servicing and repairing EVs - "need to be addressed to realise the full potential of EVs".

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor