Herbalife Strengthens Enduring Partnership with IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, INDIA for its Fifth Edition

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11: Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, reaffirmed its position as the Official Nutrition Partner for the fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, INDIA. As nearly 1300 triathletes from 31 nations competed in the event's challenging swim, bike, and run, this enduring partnership underscored Herbalife's strong commitment to help athletes and communities realize their full potential for peak performance.

IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, INDIA stood as an epitome of human determination and strength, exemplifying the very values that are at the core of Herbalife's mission. As the event transformed Goa into a global hub for endurance sports, Herbalife was there to fuel every stride, pedal, and stroke with its science-backed nutrition, designed to optimize performance, boost recovery, and contribute to the overall well-being of each participant.

Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "Herbalife has always believed in empowering people to live healthier, more active lives. Our association with IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, INDIA celebrated the same spirit of endurance, discipline, and determination defining both athletes and our brand. Every athlete's journey, driven by dedication, preparation, and proper nutrition, is exactly what we stand for as a brand. This partnership is a celebration of fitness that reminds us that true wellness goes beyond the finish line."

With a 1.9 km swim, followed by a 90 km bike ride, and finishing off with a 21.1 km run, this year's race was an event of breathtaking strength and spirit. Herbalife ensured high-quality nutritional support from preparation right through to the finish line. Yoska's IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, INDIA, held in association with the Government of Goa and IRONMAN, has grown exponentially since its inception, with participation from athletes representing 62 nations over these years. Herbalife was honored to contribute to the success and growth of such a prestigious event, fostering a global community united by health, wellness, and the pursuit of extraordinary goals.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life

For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819495/Herbalife_India_IRONMAN_partnership.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238437/5558693/Herbalife_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor