Here is How Rajsinha Eknath Rajenimbalkar Became A Symbol Of Hope To People In Osmanabad!

August 11: Rajsinha Eknathrao Rajenimbalkar started his professional journey as a social activist and a businessman. But today, he is the District President of the BJP Yuva Morcha. To reach this stage in his life, Rajenimbalkar has worked hard and done many good things that benefitted the common people.

Talking about District President Rajsinha Eknath Rajenimbalkar’s background, he completed his 12th in Osmanabad and did his higher education at Vivekananda College, Kolhapur, with a degree in Political Science. Rajsinha’s mother wanted him to become an administrative officer. Hence, he pursued a correspondence MBA course at Symbiosis in Pune and earned a post-graduate degree in International Politics from Pune University. While he didn’t achieve the desired score in the MPSC exam, back then, the young mind decided to venture into business and social work.

When Rajsinha Eknath Rajenimbalkar returned to Osmanabad, he started looking after his father’s property development business and handled the construction work with the help of his relatives. While working in these sectors, Rajsinha noticed how peculiar the thinking and lifestyle is of people from Marathwada. He believed that if the youth in the region are given opportunities, they will reach greater heights. To achieve the same, Rajenimbalkar joined the Nationalist Party 12 years ago.

With some great advice from his father and taking inspiration from his humanitarian work, Rajsinha Eknath Rajenimbalkar realised where to give the most focus and how to work on the development. While pursuing his political dreams, Rajsinha excelled in various fields like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jubilee and Essay Competitions, Eloquence Competitions, Dance Competitions, Lecture Series, and many more. In 2019, his life took a plunge as he joined the BJP Youth Front under the guidance of Rana Jagat Singh.

In the last one-and-a-half year, Rajsinha has helped people with masks, sanitisers, food and water to more than thousands of people during the pandemic. The District President also helped the youth to be a part of Atmanirbhar Abhiyan Yojana’s different programmes. He helped the youth to understand the government’s plans that will benefit them. At least Two thousand people were given Rs. 10 loans as part of the Prime Minister’s Self-Funding Scheme.

