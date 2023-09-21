Here's how Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund uses behavioural finance in its investment philosophy

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: In the world of finance, emotions and human psychology often play an important role in shaping investment decisions and market behaviour. Understanding the relationship between these psychological factors and financial markets is the essence of behavioural finance. Behavioural finance offers valuable insights into why investors often make irrational decisions and how these decisions impact investment outcomes.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund has recognized the importance of behavioural finance and integrated its principles into its investment philosophy. In this article, we will take a look at how Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund leverages behavioural finance to provide value to its investors.

The foundation of behavioural finance

Behavioural finance is a discipline that combines elements of psychology and economics to study how human emotions, biases, and cognitive errors influence financial decision-making. Traditional economic theory assumes that investors are rational and always make choices that optimize their utility. However, behavioural finance reveals that investors often deviate from rationality, leading to suboptimal outcomes.

Key concepts within behavioural finance include:

1. Overconfidence: Investors may overestimate their abilities, leading to excessive trading and portfolio turnover.

2. Loss aversion: People tend to feel the pain of losses more acutely than the pleasure of gains, leading to conservative investment choices.

3. Anchoring: Investors often rely heavily on the first piece of information they encounter when making decisions, even if it's irrelevant.

4. Herd mentality: Individuals often follow the crowd rather than conducting independent analysis, leading to market bubbles and crashes.

5. Confirmation bias: People seek information that confirms their pre-existing beliefs and ignore contradictory evidence.

6. Mental accounting: Investors segregate their money into different mental accounts, affecting how they perceive risk and make decisions.

How does Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund embrace behavioural finance

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund understands that acknowledging these behavioural biases and psychological factors is crucial for making investment decisions. Here's how the company leverages behavioural finance in its investment philosophy:

1. Awareness: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund places a strong emphasis on explaining to its investors about the principles of behavioural finance. By providing guidance, the company seeks to empower investors to recognize their biases and make more rational decisions. This approach helps investors understand the psychological traps that can affect their portfolio performance.

2. Risk Assessment and Tolerance: Behavioural finance insights can help to evaluate an investor's risk tolerance more accurately. This approach helps investors stay committed to their long-term financial goals and avoid impulsive decisions during market volatility.

3. Behaviourally informed investment strategies: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund integrates behavioural insights into its investment strategies. For example, recognizing that investors tend to anchor on recent market performance, and asking them to focus on long-term performance of the scheme rather than taking decisions based on short term market fluctuations. This approach can ensure that investors don't totally rely on the most recent market data, thereby reducing the risk of making hasty decisions.

4. Communication and transparency: The aim of the company is to maintain open and transparent communication with its investors. This includes providing regular updates on, market conditions, and potential risks.

5. Long-term perspective: Behavioural finance encourages investors to adopt a long-term perspective. Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund reinforces this by emphasizing the importance of patience and discipline.

6. Behavioural finance research: This research helps the fund managers better understand market sentiment and investor behaviour. By staying at the forefront of behavioural finance knowledge, Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund can continuously refine its investment processes to adapt to changing market dynamics.

7. Diverse product offerings: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund offers a range of schemes such as Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund and other schemes. Investors can opt for a scheme that aligns with psychological inclinations and financial goals.

The benefits of integrating behavioural finance

By incorporating behavioural finance principles into its investment philosophy, Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund seeks to bring several advantages to its investors:

1. Enhanced decision making: Investors are better equipped to make rational and informed decisions, reducing the likelihood of impulsive actions that can harm their portfolios.

2. Reduced emotional stress: Understanding the impact of emotions on investing helps investors stay calmer during market turbulence, preventing panic-driven decisions.

3. Long-term wealth creation: Encouraging a long-term perspective helps investors stay committed to their financial goals, increasing the potential for wealth accumulation over time.

4. Increased trust and confidence: Transparent communication with an aim to build trust between the mutual fund company and its investors, fostering confidence in the investment process.

Behavioural finance has emerged as a crucial component of modern investment philosophy, recognizing the influence of human psychology on financial decisions. By educating investors about behavioural biases, adopting behaviourally informed strategies, and emphasizing a long-term perspective, Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund strives to provide its investors with a more rational and rewarding long term investment experience.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has announced its presence in the investment solutions industry. Backed by one of India’s most respected and oldest brands, it offers a host of innovative products and solutions to every Indian. With a future-focused and differentiated investment strategy, its ambition is to help every Indian achieve his/her financial goals.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

