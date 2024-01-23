Hero Mavrick 440 Unveiled in India; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Availability

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced its latest flagship model, the Mavrick 440, in collaboration with Harley-Davidson. Marking the manufacturer's entry into the premium segment for bikes with a 400cc+ engine, the Mavrick 440 is based on the X440 roadster. Its competitors upon release will include the Triumph Speed 400 and its cousin, the Harley-Davidson X440.

Design and Features

The Mavrick 440 showcases a distinctive design with a round headlamp featuring an H-shaped LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) and LED turn signals. The motorcycle boasts a reprofiled muscular fuel tank, a flat handlebar, a single-piece seat, and a short front fender, contributing to its overall retro-modern aesthetic. Notably, it comes equipped with round bar-end mirrors for added style.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Mavrick 440 is powered by the same 440 cc BS6 Phase 2 engine found in the Harley Davidson X440. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, the bike is expected to deliver robust highway touring capabilities. The engine produces 27 bhp of power and slightly lower torque at 36 Nm@4000 rpm.

Price and Availability

The Mavrick 440 will be available in three variants: base, mid, and top. The base variant, offered in classic white with old-school spoked wheels, will be followed by the mid variant featuring alloy wheels in two color options. The top variant will include Bluetooth connectivity and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

While the pricing details are yet to be revealed pre-bookings are scheduled to begin in February, with deliveries scheduled to start in April 2024. Hero MotoCorp plans to retail the Mavrick through its Premia dealerships, further expanding its presence in the premium motorcycle segment.