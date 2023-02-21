Hershey India receives employee-driven honor, Great Place To Work Certified for the second year

Hershey India, Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking and confectionery company and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, is proud to be once again honored with the coveted Great Place To Work® Certification™. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Hershey India. This year's survey of current employees noted forward-thinking policies and initiatives that prioritize employee welfare and well-being while nurturing inclusiveness, an open-door culture and empathetic leadership. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. When promoting an open-door culture, Hershey India's leadership solicits suggestions and feedback from its staff to demonstrate the value of inclusivity. The company upholds the belief of providing a broad range of opportunities by exposing its personnel to various Hershey markets throughout the world and providing hands-on training on an average of 10 hours per individual for their personal development. Hershey India has assured targeted development of its workforce through learning interventions such as one-on-one coaching, programs for developing women leaders and the development of technical and leadership capabilities. Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India stated, "The highest praise we can receive is from our employees. I am proud of Hershey's culture and our shared purpose to Make More Moments of Goodness for our consumers. We have intentionally worked to build an inclusive environment and give people-centred practices top priority. This designation validates our priorities to make Hershey India a workplace people enjoy because it is grounded in our purpose and values." Abhishikta Das, HR Director, Hershey India & AEMEA stated, "It is an honor for us to receive such a renowned accolade, that is sought by more than 1,000 companies every year. For us, it's a signal that we're continuing in the right direction and living up to our core values. This recognition is a testimony to the work environment Hershey India has created: a workplace, where everyone feels welcome, valued, supported, and connected. As we kick off 2023, we will continue to foster an environment of belonging and flexibility for our employees." In India, Great Place To Work partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All. The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place To Work For All and role models for all leaders. Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

