Hettich Showcases Future-Ready Furniture Innovations at Interzum 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Hettich, a global pioneer in furniture fittings and intuitive interior solutions, marked a strong presence at Interzum 2025, with a powerful presentation of its vision: 'Transforming Spaces - with Innovative Motion'.

Over four impactful days, Hettich brought to life a future where furniture is not just functional; but also intuitive, flexible, and built for evolving lifestyles and workspaces.

Smart Fittings, Smarter Spaces

At the heart of Hettich's showcase was a portfolio of future-ready innovations that blend cutting-edge design with everyday functionality.

Key highlights included theslimline Avosys hinge for glass and mirror doors, the SAH 500 heavy-duty cabinet suspension bracket, and a visually striking upgrade to the AvanTech YOU 'Illumination' feature; now offering dynamic light color transitions for both system and wooden drawers.

Spinnovate Your Space: A New Era with SpinLines

Making its mark as a curtain-raiser, Hettich unveiled its game-changing SpinLines product family; redefining what it means to create transformable furniture. At its core is RoomSpin, a turning and swiveling system engineered to choreograph movement and reconfigure spaces with remarkable fluidity. This innovation gives designers, architects, and furniture makers new freedom to plan furniture and room layouts with unprecedented efficiency and creativity.

Reimagining the Flexible Workspace

Hettich's Flexible Workspace concept demonstrates how movable wall modules, extendable desks, whiteboard placements, and acoustic materials can instantly reshape office zones.

Each last detail, from mobile partitions to smart storage, is built around user convenience and seamless space transformation.

Technology That Simplifies

Emphasizing digital support for modern production, Hettich also showcased new-age tools and assembly aids: QR codes, augmented reality (AR) applications, and a debut 3D printing portal offering downloadable component templates. These innovations streamline installation and bring precision engineering directly into the hands of fabricators and customers.

A Global Vision for Design Inspiration

Leading the Hettich India team at Interzum was Managing Director Mr. Andre Eckholt.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Eckholt said, "At Hettich, we're not just creating fittings, we're creating possibilities. Interzum provided us with a platform to share our global vision of transforming spaces, and we're excited to bring this inspiration to our customers in India, crafting truly magical interior spaces."

With a strong legacy built on German engineering, a deeply intuitive understanding of evolving user needs, and a sharp eye for design, Hettich continues to redefine the future of interiors.

For more information, please visit Hettich at Interzum 2025 .

About Hettich

Founded in 1888, Hettich is one of the world's leading manufacturers of furniture fittings. Headquartered in Kirchlengern, Germany, the family-owned company employs around 8,400 people and operates in over 100 countries.

With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, Hettich offers magical interior solutions for modern living.

True to its promise: 'It's all in Hettich.'

