Hindustan Zinc Signs Landmark Agreement for 180 LNG Vehicles

BusinessWire India

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 5: Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company and India's largest & only integrated producer of Zinc, Lead & Silver, has unveiled two groundbreaking initiatives that underscores their commitment towards environmental stewardship through strategic partnership and cutting-edge technology. In a significant move towards green transportation, the company has joined forces with Greenline, a subsidiary of Essar Group, by signing contract for 180 Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) vehicles. The contract was signed between HZL CEO - Arun Misra and Greenline CEO - Anand Mimani. Additionally, the company has launched Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Plant Phase 1 in collaboration with Ion Exchange (India) Ltd at Zawar Mines. The ZLD Plant having a capacity of 4,000 KLD which will utilize advanced technology and help in water conservation.

With the deployment of 180 LNG vehicles, Hindustan Zinc will reduce its carbon footprint in inter unit transportation and finished goods transportation by 30% in comparison to traditional diesel vehicles. These vehicles will contribute towards reduction in Scope 3 emissions and mitigate noise aligning with its philosophy of operating a sustainably conscious operation. Simultaneously, the ZLD Plant will facilitate water recovery which reaffirms the company's vision of Zero Waste & Zero Discharge. The ZLD plant at Zawar Mines results in reduction of freshwater dependency, aligning with the vision of becoming 5 times Water Positive by 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Misra, CEO - Hindustan Zinc & Executive Director - Vedanta said, "In our pursuit of a sustainable future, these initiatives stand as pillars of our commitment. The introduction of LNG vehicles in our supply chain and inauguration of ZLD Plant at Zawar reflects our dedication to pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and weaving environmental responsibility into every part of our operations. At Hindustan Zinc, we believe in pioneering a legacy of sustainable practices and transformative change. These endeavours epitomize our vision to achieve Sustainability Development Goals by 2025 and aligns with our approved SBTi targets to reduce 50% of absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and further reduction of 25% of absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions FY2030 from the base year FY2020."

Hindustan Zinc stands resolute in its mission to lead sustainable mining operations. The company has been ranked 3rd Globally and 1st in Asia Pacific Region in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022 under metals & mining sector. The company's commitment towards Environment, Social and Governance has been recognized by S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, CAP 2.0, CDP, S&P Global Platts Awards, GreenCo Certification, CII National 5S Excellence Award, Bhamashah Award and many more.

