Hindware revamps brand identity, changes logo design and ropes in Tamanna Bhatia as brand endorser

Hindware, a leader in complete bathroom solutions today announced a new brand identity to reinforce its connect with customers and supplement its position in the sanitaryware industry. As part of the exercise, the company introduced a revamped logo, launched a new range of coloured faucets, 'Hues' and roped in leading female actor, Tamanna Bhatia as the Brand Endorser to build a stronger connect with consumers in southern markets and across India. Hindware has been at the forefront of industry-first designs and innovations for decades, as the company grows to new heights it aims to build a deeper connect with the audience for a new tomorrow. At an event, Hindware unveiled its new brand logo in Black & White colour echoing supremacy and suavity. Additionally, the company revealed the new logo for Hindware Italian Collection, in White, Gold and Black colour, representing luxury, triumph and success, while 'Italian' written in artistic calligraphy font to signify elegance. The essence of the new logo for Hindware Italian Collection further relates with confidence, boldness and power, and hints of the legacy brand logo - Hindware, can be observed denoting a balanced premium tone with a promise of quality and performance. This approach helps Italian Collection to establish credentials and enter the consideration set of the consumer who are seeking products that are stylish, contemporary, innovative, and importantly dependable. With the overall rebranding exercise, the company intends to position Hindware Italian Collection as a premium brand with strong legacy and trust of its proverbial brand, Hindware. Along with the new premium brand logo, Hindware Italian Collection have attached yet another feather to their caps by announcing the product launch of "Hues by Hindware Italian Collection". 'Hues' by Hindware Italian Collection pursues to connect with audiences seeking to design bathrooms with colour and pristine finish in metro and mini-metro cities. The new bathroom range entails a complete portfolio of faucets called Edge, Element and Avior available in stunning colours - Gold, Rose-Gold and Chrome Black. The product range has a sharp and edgy design to match basins and water closets of every bath space. Each colour palette connoting beauty, and elegance in the most impactful way, capable of instantly elevating the look of any bath space. Exclusively, the collection is designed to be aesthetically appealing and built with the most durable finish available today. Leading female actor, Tamanna Bhatia has also been signed in as the brand endorser for the launch of 'Hues' faucets by Hindware Italian Collection. As part of the association, Tamanna will be supporting Hindware's brand value and further strengthening its position in the premium offerings by Hindware Italian Collection. Commenting on the announcement, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Brilloca, said, "Our marketing strategies are at the core of evolving industry dynamics and therefore, keeping in mind the market sentiments and audience appeal, we have taken a conscious call to introduce a new identity for Hindware and Hindware Italian Collection. With this, we reflect the modern outlook and our rich legacy; the goal of this rebranding is to enhance the connect with customers in the present times. Aligned to the new brand identity, we are pleased to launch a vibrant and stylish range of luxurious facets, 'Hues' by Hindware Italian Collection. The coloured faucets have a stunning, long-lasting finish that will light up your bathroom and give it an aesthetic look." He further added "We are excited to have Tamanna Bhatia as our brand endorser, she personifies the elegance and style proposition of our products. Alongside her, we are certain to strengthen the brand's connection with consumers, especially in southern India." Commenting on the association, Tamanna Bhatia said, "I am extremely happy to be associated with India's leading bathware solutions brand, Hindware. I am someone who is obsessed with beautiful bathroom settings. That's why I resonate with the company's vision. Much to my taste, their collection is inspired by confidence and rich designs. 'Hues' by Hindware Italian Collection looks tremendously exquisite, and the colour tones will definitely add a touch of luxury to bathroom settings. I truly relate to the brand and look forward to a long fulfilling association ahead." to the video message from Tamanna Bhatia On the announcement, Charu Malhotra Bhatia, Vice-President, Marketing, Brilloca Limited said, "We are happy to have actor Tamanna Bhatia on board as our brand endorser; I am certain the association will help us enhance our consumer connect in the southern markets. Hindware has always celebrated and championed the amalgamation of thoughtful features and beautiful designs and Tamanna accurately brings alive the extravagance of the brand with her attitude of 'nothing but the best'. We welcome her to the Hindware family."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor